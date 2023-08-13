Post 2952

The VFW Post 2952 Auxiliary will hold "Best Friends for Vets" from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Shiloh Square on Emma Ave. in Springdale. The event is to raise funds for the Auxiliary to maintain the ability to assist veterans with needs in Northwest Arkansas in addition to raising funds for the "IGY6" -- I've Got Your Back -- service dog training for veterans. There will be a demonstration along with a Springdale Police K9 Unit.

Information: (479) 601-1319.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. A door prize will be given. There will be an election for next year's board. The program is on scanners and will be given by Joel Ewing.

Other upcoming events include:

Aug. 15: 2-4 p.m., "Basic Computer Security, Part 2" (in Training Center)

Aug. 16: 9 a.m.-noon, Help Clinic, (Also see Remote Help)

Aug. 18: 1-3 p.m., "Genealogy SIG" (in Training Center)

Aug. 21: 9 a.m.-noon, "Using MS Windows" (in Training Center)

Aug. 23: 1-4 p.m., "Introduction to GIMP" (in Training Center)

Sept. 2: 9 a.m.-noon, Help Clinic, (Also see Remote Help)

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at Butterfield Trail Village in the Lodge.

A taco bar buffet will be available at 11:30 a.m. for $15. The bar includes a drink, dessert and tip. Reservations are needed by noon Aug. 14.

The speaker will be Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

Orchids

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Northwest Technical Institute (South Door) 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The speaker, Nicholas Rust, will discuss "Habenaria hybrids and how they are made."

The talk features over 50 hybrids and 100 pictures and is perfect for beginners and experienced growers. Rust began exploring the culture of several unique genera of terrestrial orchids. He now specializes in Habenaria and other related genera, jewel orchids, Australian terrestrial orchids and Bulbophyllum. In 2019, he opened RustyExotics orchid nursery in Athens, Ga., which he uses to share his work.

Members with the promo code may pre-order plants with free delivery to the meeting.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Membership is only $10 a year.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Aug. 23 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith at 700 Rogers Ave.

The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The routes take in the National Historic Site grounds where some of the points of interest are the Trail of Tears overlook along the Arkansas River, reconstructed gallows, museums and the downtown area.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Elks Lodge $1987 in Fayetteville has been on a campaign to collect glasses for "The New Orleans Medical Mission Services," which was organized in 2001 by a group of physicians and businessmen in New Orleans to provide services to the the less fortunate in Central and South American mission locations. Renee Lewis, friend of Candace and Terry Page, came to the lodge as their guest for Members Appreciation Night and heard Rob Hamrick, the club's Exalted Ruler, make a plea for good used serviceable glasses to be brought to the lodge so that Tina Worden, the liason, could get them to this mission group. Lewis has been collecting glasses for more than eight months and brought more than 200 pairs to the lodge as a donation. (Submitted Photos)

