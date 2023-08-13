Pine Bluff Quilters to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road.

The program will be on tips for cutting fabric needed for the Aug. 25 workshop. An update on the presentation of quilts to the cancer center and nursery at Jefferson Regional Medical Center will be shared, according to a news release.

September 16 has been set as the date for the Nature Center Quilt Show being sponsored by Delta Rivers Nature Center and the guild. Final plans for the guild's participation during the show will be made.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting Tuesday.

Members with a birthday in August are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. Purple is the featured color for August, however, white or white on white are always acceptable.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the quilter's guild is to ensure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," a spokesman said.