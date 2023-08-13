Dog show draws contestants to Little Rock





Enid Fritts and Lynne Cummings spend most of their weekends traveling to dog shows where they compete with their Old English sheepdogs, Mr. Pants, Whitney and Spirit.

Even when they're not traveling, though, their hobby keeps them busy.

"I go to bed with a brush in my hand, and I wake up with a brush in my hand," Fritts said.

Fritts and Cummings were among the hundreds of people who traveled to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry with the hopes of their dog being named best in show at the Arkansas Kennel Club's three-day dog show.

In the center of the hall, white gated rings were sectioned off with handlers lined up to present their dogs to the judges throughout the day.

The judges watched intently as the handlers walked their dogs inside the ring, then placed them on a platform where they were inspected to the "written standard" of the breed.

"These dogs are not competing with each other, they're competing with the written standard," said Mary Davis, who has been a member of the Arkansas Kennel Club since 1996.

The written standard refers to what particular breeds should look like and how they should be groomed. It's primarily based on what the dog was bred for initially, she said.

Davis and her husband showed dogs from 1970 until recently, when they retired from their hobby.

"My husband and I had this little Scottish terrier, and we happened to be driving around and really just stumbled on this dog show in Virginia Beach, and we were hooked," she said. "But she was not a show-quality dog."

Fritts, who along with Cummings traveled to the show from Dallas, has been involved with showing animals since the 1970s. She started with Great Danes, then eventually shifted to sheep dogs.

"I wear a sweatshirt that says, 'In it to win it,' " Fritts said.

A dog show or "conformation" is based on a process of elimination, eventually whittling the contestants down to the best in each of seven groups: sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding dogs.

The seven group winners are then judged for the highest award, the best in show.

Dog shows are a "family sport" said Rachael Sawyer, a handler who has been showing dogs for 27 years.

Sawyer, who had spent the morning brushing, blow drying and straightening the fur on her four Malteses, was first introduced to dog shows when she was 11.

"My mom had this pointer dog, and one of her friends suggested that she show it, so we went to this dog show and I just fell in love," she said.

Sawyer's 6-year-old son is also involved in the dog-showing world and at times participates in pre-junior competitions called Pee Wees.

"It really is a big family. We all know each other, and some people here have known me since I was a kid, but even if we don't know each other, we always support each other because we're all involved in the community," she said.

