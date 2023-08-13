Education notebook

No tax vote for now in NLRSD

North Little Rock School Board members agreed last week to forgo for now asking voters for a property tax increase to finance $92 million in multiple construction projects, including a new middle school and the renovation of the Ole Main High School building.

Board members had earlier considered asking for a tax increase of 2.6 to 5.6 mills at the Nov. 14 school election.

But the board, faced with making a decision by the end of the month on language for the November ballot, concluded Thursday night they needed more time to build support for a tax and building plan among parents and other community members.

The district's current property tax rate is 48.3 mills.

The tax increase as initially considered would be used to support the construction of a $64 million replacement middle school campus in the 8,000-student district where other campuses have been replaced or significantly renovated in the past decade.

The options before the board called for at least a 2.6-mill tax increase to finance construction bond debt and a possible 2 or 3 more tax mills to raise money for district operational costs such as employee pay raises.

AmeriCorps heads to Jacksonville

City Year's AmeriCorps members are expanding into the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District this new school year.

The corps members, known for their signature red jackets, will be "student success coaches" at Jacksonville Elementary School. There, they will provide one-on-one and small group tutoring sessions, mentorship and social-emotional learning opportunities for students.

"The organization's presence at Jacksonville Elementary will deliver benefits for students, teachers and the school community, Superintendent Jeremy Owoh said last week.

"AmeriCorps members will provide an additional layer of support for our teachers and make a lasting impact on the lives of our scholars," he said.

The Jacksonville Education Foundation has provided City Year with a $10,000 gift. A public-private partnership, the nonprofit is funded by a federal AmeriCorps grant and its partner school districts, as well as contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations.

Jennifer Cobb, the nonprofit organization's senior vice president and executive director, said the partnership with Jacksonville/North Pulaski comes as the organization marks almost 20 years of work in Pulaski County.

"As the generous gift from the Jacksonville Education Foundation reaffirms, this school district and community share our commitment to advancing educational equity and helping all students achieve their full potential."

City Year's AmeriCorps members are full-time tutors and mentors in five Little Rock School District schools: Chicot Elementary, Cloverdale Middle, J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory School, Mabelvale Middle and Stephens Elementary.