First short-term rental application before Little Rock Board of Directors following adoption of new local regulations

The first short-term rental application has come before the Little Rock Board of Directors under the city's new framework for regulating properties listed on platforms like Airbnb.

In June, the city board approved a set of regulations that apply to short-term rental properties after a vote on the proposal had been delayed repeatedly.

Operators of short-term rental properties must abide by new permitting and operational requirements. They include a ban on private parties or special events and a prohibition on the simultaneous rental of a property to more than one party under separate contracts.

City board members are expected to take up the short-term rental application before them at a meeting Tuesday.

A proposed ordinance before the city board would authorize the rezoning of 300 Springwood Drive from R-2, a type of single-family zoning, to PD-C, a type of zoning for planned commercial developments.

The 0.29-acre property is located just southwest of West Markham Street and South Shackleford Road within the Birchwood neighborhood. Visitors would be able to rent the property for up to 14 days and the owner would not reside there, according to city records.

The owner/applicant is Diana Thomas, who serves on the Little Rock Planning Commission.

When the Planning Commission heard the application on July 13, city staff had recommended that Thomas' application be denied, but the commission gave approval anyway.

Thomas told her fellow commissioners that she had lived at 300 Springwood Drive since she purchased the home in 2012, but she relocated to an apartment recently because of a small fire at the residence.

She said that "we're enjoying being in the apartment, so I thought it would be [a] good use of the property and for the city of Little Rock if I provided my home as a short-term rental."

Five parking spaces are available on the property, Thomas said. The dwelling sits approximately 40 feet from the road. Trees, shrubs and bushes serve as natural buffers around the home, she said.

She noted that she is a licensed real-estate broker and will be residing less than half a mile away. Thomas has secured staff to clean and maintain the property as well as to respond to emergencies, she said.

She has received no opposition to the proposed short-term rental from neighbors, Thomas said.

Jamie Collins, director of the Little Rock Planning and Development Department, told commissioners that the Birchwood neighborhood has found itself surrounded by development.

As development has occurred in west Little Rock, those residents have demonstrated support as well as opposition to changes happening around them, according to Collins.

A department write-up notes that the city's future land-use plan has designated the property as residential low-density.

"Staff feels that the introduction of a commercial short-term rental will be out of character with the overall area at this time," the write-up says. "Staff believes that this type of short-term rental would be more appropriately located on the outer edge of a single-family subdivision, in a more transitional area, and not in the center of a single-family neighborhood."

At the July 13 meeting, commissioner Marlon Haynes indicated he supported the application. Haynes said he relies on Airbnbs when he travels and described them as "really low-impact." They look like typical homes, he said.

Another commissioner, Alicia McDonald, echoed his sentiments, citing the property's proximity to hotels and a hospital.

Members of the Planning Commission voted 8-0 to approve the application with one member absent and one open position. Thomas also did not vote, having noted earlier for the record that she was acting in her capacity as a citizen when making the application.

When the application was discussed at the Board of Directors' agenda-setting meeting last Tuesday, at-large City Director Antwan Phillips asked Collins if most decisions on short-term rental applications are likely to involve the question of whether such rentals are appropriate for neighborhoods of single family homes.

Phillips noted that most short-term rental properties are expected to be single-family homes.

It will be something officials look at every time as they examine the land-use density along the street the property is on, Collins acknowledged.

There is a difference between having one short-term rental property on a block compared to "having the entire block be short-term rentals," Collins said. "It could change that block."