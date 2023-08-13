Sections
5x5

Five Minutes, Five Questions: Boy George says live and let live; plays AMP Aug. 14

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"I think its good if people dress up and have fun … there seems to be a real turning away of self-expression. It is fascinating that we can all see each other now on the internet and yet theres this kind of fear of being individual," says Boy George. An authentic evening of ‘80s music starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 with Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin. "Red, gold and green…" will certainly be seen. (Courtesy Photo)

Boy George and Culture Club bring the '80s to the AMP stage with Howard Jones and Berlin at 7 p.m.

