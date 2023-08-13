Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 8101 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inpection July 31. Trash cans containing food residue are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans were covered during the inspection.

RALLY'S HAMBURGERS, 2301 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 11. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 4. No violations pertaining to complaint observed during time of inspection.

EL SOL MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 3801 Camden Road. Date of inspection July 31. Observed hand sink with food debris. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed sugar container not labeled. Bulk FOOD that is available for CONSUMER self-dispensing shall be prominently labeled with the information in plain view of the CONSUMER by using (1) The manufacturer's or processor's label that was provided with the FOOD; or (2) A card, sign, or other method of notification that includes the appropriate information. Correct on site. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

NEIGHBOR TO NEIGHBOR INC., 1419 Pine St. Date of inspection July 31. Cottage cheese (63 degrees F) in the refrigerator is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The cottage cheese was pulled to be discarded during the inspection. Observed bags of food prepared on site more than 24 hours ago not date marked. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Bags of food were date marked during the inspection. Observed food being stored in single service bread bags. Single service items must not be reused.