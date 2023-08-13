Fort Smith Bomb Squad responds to ‘live grenade’ incident in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE -- Police reported Friday afternoon being called about a "possible live hand grenade" at a yard sale.

The call came in about 4:30 p.m. regarding a yard sale at 425 E. Main St., according to a post by Police Chief Jeff Ross on the Clarksville Police Department's Facebook page.

Ross reported officers arrived on the scene, found the device and called Fort Smith's Bomb Squad.

A short piece of East Main Street, near where the Bargains Galore on 64 event was happening this weekend, was closed while the Fort Smith Bomb Squad retrieved the device for proper disposal.

Main Street is also Arkansas 64 and was the site for the Bargains Galore on 64 event, where vendors from over 20 cities on the highway are participating with clusters of yard sales in Van Buren, Alma, Ozark, Altus, Clarksville, Vilonia and Beebe.

In addition to Clarksville police and Fort Smith's bomb squad, personnel from the Clarksville Fire Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.