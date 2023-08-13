Fort Smith’s Ballman Elementary students to start new school year at Fairview due to construction delay

Ballman Elementary School students are supposed to be back in school Monday, but due to a delay in construction, students will have to start at Fairview Elementary until the construction is finished. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- About 245 Ballman Elementary School students will start the school year Monday at Fairview Elementary and preschool students will attend...

Print Headline: Ballman students to start new school year at Fairview Elementary due to construction delay

