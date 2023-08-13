Sections
Fort Smith’s Ballman Elementary students to start new school year at Fairview due to construction delay

by Monica Brich | Today at 1:02 a.m.
Ballman Elementary School students are supposed to be back in school Monday, but due to a delay in construction, students will have to start at Fairview Elementary until the construction is finished. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

FORT SMITH -- About 245 Ballman Elementary School students will start the school year Monday at Fairview Elementary and preschool students will attend...

Print Headline: Ballman students to start new school year at Fairview Elementary due to construction delay

