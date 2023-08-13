Sections
FYI Calendar: Tom Wing speaks on ‘The Art of Van Buren’ Aug. 20 at FSRAM

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Tom Wing describes the work being done to restore the Wilhaf House, circa 1837, in Van Buren that he calls one of the oldest houses in the city. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, for which Wing is an assistant history professor, received a $600,000 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resource Council to continue the restoration work on the house.Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/DAVE HUGHES

Aug. 13 (Sunday)

Botanical Sketchers of the Ozarks -- 10 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5. bgozarks.org.

Sunday Reset -- Balance Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

Aug. 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions -- For "Arsenic and Old Lace," 7 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre. Director Brandon Bolin; show dates Sept. 21-30. fslt.org.

__

Aug. 15 (Tuesday)

Terrific Tuesday Night -- Local music, 5-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Register at bgozarks.org.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 16 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trivia -- Based on the TV show "Supernatural," 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 17 (Thursday)

The Book Lover's Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and give a short report on up to three titles, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Organic Architecture in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 18 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 19 (Saturday)

Investigation Station -- Fingerprints, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Game Day Saturday -- Board games for all ages, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Ozarks Bug Crawl -- A team-based collection competition to record the abundance of insect life in the area, with activities for kids, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Cane Hill College. Free, but registration requested at historiccanehillar.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Permaculture, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make & take art projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Fall Wreath Make & Take -- 4-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org.

Saturday Date Night -- Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 & Aug. 26, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

