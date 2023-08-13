FYI Calendar: Tom Wing speaks on ‘The Art of Van Buren’ Aug. 20 at FSRAM

Aug. 13 (Sunday)

Botanical Sketchers of the Ozarks -- 10 a.m.-noon, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5. bgozarks.org.

Sunday Reset -- Balance Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. Reservations at themomentary.org.

Sunday Music -- With John & Betsy Tako, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

Aug. 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions -- For "Arsenic and Old Lace," 7 p.m., Fort Smith Little Theatre. Director Brandon Bolin; show dates Sept. 21-30. fslt.org.

__

Aug. 15 (Tuesday)

Terrific Tuesday Night -- Local music, 5-8:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Register at bgozarks.org.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 16 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trivia -- Based on the TV show "Supernatural," 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 17 (Thursday)

The Book Lover's Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and give a short report on up to three titles, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Organic Architecture in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 18 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 19 (Saturday)

Investigation Station -- Fingerprints, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free. usmmuseum.org.

Game Day Saturday -- Board games for all ages, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Ozarks Bug Crawl -- A team-based collection competition to record the abundance of insect life in the area, with activities for kids, food trucks and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Cane Hill College. Free, but registration requested at historiccanehillar.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Permaculture, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make & take art projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Fall Wreath Make & Take -- 4-6 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $80. bgozarks.org.

Saturday Date Night -- Pottery Wheel, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 & Aug. 26, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com