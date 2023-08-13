Getting it straight

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate.

We correct all errors of fact.

If you know of an error, write:

Kim Christ

Deputy Managing Editor

P.O. Box 2221

Little Rock, Ark. 72203

or call 501-378-3495

during business hours Monday through Friday.

♦

Jeff Collins is the mayor of Augusta and was shown in a photograph in Saturday's newspaper that accompanied an article about a Legislative Joint Auditing Committee meeting on allegations that the mayor misappropriated funds. The caption for the photograph misidentified Collins.