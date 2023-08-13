Getting it straight
♦
Jeff Collins is the mayor of Augusta and was shown in a photograph in Saturday's newspaper that accompanied an article about a Legislative Joint Auditing Committee meeting on allegations that the mayor misappropriated funds. The caption for the photograph misidentified Collins.