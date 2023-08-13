GOLF

Glover leads Taylor by a stroke

Lucas Glover shot 4-under 66. He has the 54-hole lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has made only two bogeys going into the final round. Such is the state of his game that he said he needed time to think about all the good things that went right Saturday.

"Scrappy would be how I would describe that day -- parts of it you could remove the 's.' I got a lot out of what I had," Glover said after building a one-shot lead over former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore.

Glover is steeped in common sense, however, and it wasn't long before he could laugh at his state of mind.

"Three months ago if I'd have been mad at 66 -- or if you told me I'd be mad at 66 -- I'd say you were crazy," he said.

Glover got enough out of his round to stay in front at steamy TPC Southwind. The irritation came from two short birdie chances he missed over the last three holes, a 4-footer at the par-5 16th and a sharp-breaking 6-footer on the final hole.

Even so, it was his sixth score of 66 or lower in his last seven rounds -- 11 of his last 19 -- and it put him at 14-under 196 and the man to catch on Sunday.

And there are plenty lined up for that chance.

Moore, who won his first PGA Tour title this year at the Valspar Championship, bogeyed his last hole for a 65 and was one shot behind and will play in the final group.

Tommy Fleetwood ran off three late birdies for a 66 that left him two shots behind as he goes for his first win on American soil. Max Homa (65) and Jordan Spieth (68) were three back.

Lucas Glover hits from the rough on the ninth hole during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Rory McIlroy hits from the pine straw on the 18th hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Jordan Spieth hits from the ninth fairway during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Sungjae Im wipes his face on the eighth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Rory McIlroy hits from the seventh tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Taylor Moore hits from the seventh tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Taylor Moore walks off of the seventh tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



Max Homa walks off the sixth hole after making his putt during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

