Interpol celebrates 20 years on tour with Smashing Pumpkins

It's hard to believe that Interpol dropped their all killer, no filler debut more than 20 years ago, but here we are.

For guitarist Daniel Kessler, the memories of making that album are still vivid.

"I think a lot of cliches are true about these kinds of moments in your life -- that are the first time that you get to do anything that you really wanted to do since you first picked up an instrument," Kessler explains.

"We had been a band for about four years when we finally were given the opportunity to go record a record. It was a really exciting time. ... Looking back now, I'm very proud of the record; I love playing the songs, to this day. So it's a really lovely memory."

Before Interpol's debut sold more than 2 million copies, Kessler was working all the avenues that he could to promote the group that he helped assemble, while also helping build up the U.S. branch of Domino Records.

He even sent an EP to his brother, music journalist Ted Kessler, in the hopes of getting the album to others.

"We made like three demos, and we got rejected by every record label in the world," he says, adding that his insight into how long it can take new bands to break out helped Interpol to not take the rejections personally.

"By all accounts, it's very easy to be defeated. And just to give up, just assume that there's no audience for us, and so forth. By having worked at record labels, I understood that there are only a few slots a year that a record label can assign to a new band considering all the other bands [and] the veteran bands that they have a roster and so forth," he says.

Those demos recorded between the band's start in 1997 and 2001 proved vital in the long run. By the time "Turn on the Bright Lights" came out in 2002, people were busy discussing whether or not they sounded like Joy Division or Television or their NYC contemporaries such as The Strokes and The National.

Kessler says that they weren't necessarily trying to sound like anyone so much as work together to create their distinct style, although he admits that his favorite band, Fugazi, was a large influence on his guitar work.

"We're really different individuals," he says. "Being so different and having very different tastes from one another -- some overlapping -- we just concentrated on the stuff that was happening in the room when we played music together," he says.

Getting in a room and working together up until recently was how Interpol began writing their albums, but when the pandemic hit, they had to write music in separate rooms. Kessler admits he wasn't sure that it was going to work out at first. The three members were in different countries and were sending music to one another and discussing music over emails.

Eventually it all worked out.

"It became pretty clear that even if we're not in the same room, the chemistry still exists," Kessler says. After sending songs back and forth to one another, he says that he instead felt elated in the same way he does after a great rehearsal.

"It felt like the chemistry of Interpol unfolded in a new manner and under a new medium," he says. "It was more like a confirmation and underlining of why 20 years later, we're still a band. ... Nothing ever felt forced."

"The Other Side Of Make-Believe" dropped in July 2022 to critical acclaim. MOJO called the album "quietly masterful", Clash hailed it as "some of the boldest, most uncompromising work of their career," and NME described it as "a confident, rewarding and subtly adventurous new chapter."

---

FAQ

The World Is a Vampire Tour

WHEN -- 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16

WHERE -- Walmart AMP in Rogers

COST -- Tickets start at $69.50

INFO -- buy.amptickets.com.

BONUS --Interpol, Rival Sons play with headliner Smashing Pumpkins.