Sales pitches tiring

When I reached the age of 65 a few years back, I qualified for Medicare Part A, which covered inpatient hospital stays, care in a skilled nursing facility, hospice and some home health care, and was issued a card that I didn't have to do anything to get. I was informed about other parts of Medicare that I could get at a cost or price. While Part A covered my hospital stay, I would need Part B to cover my doctor bills, and if by chance I needed medication I would need Part D for my prescription drugs. I didn't need any of this because I was still working for the state of Arkansas and was fully covered.

But here's where I'm going with this. I was told that there was an enrollment period and it ended in December, Now I'm getting all these annoying phone calls. I'm thinking that they will go away in December, but no, I'm being awakened as early as 8 a.m. January to December all day long about added benefits that I don't know about. My problem is if I qualify, just do like they did with Part A: Give them to me.

The government is outsourcing the enrollment of Parts B through whatever to private insurance companies and there is no enrollment period. They run television advertisements all year long and we as taxpayers have to pay the cost. I am tired of the phone calls and the television commercials.

FRANKLIN FURLOUGH

Little Rock

Who's paying for it?

When the city of Little Rock went all-in to get the Clinton Presidential Library I thought all these financial perks and concessions were for a presidential library. Now it seems this structure will also focus on a wannabe failed presidential candidate. What's next? A tribute to Al Gore?

Do taxpayers have to continue paying for more of this vanity park?

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock

Southern Strategy

Mr. Michael Sanders claims the Republican Party is viewed as racist because the Democrats dishonestly transferred the racist legacy by promoting the "myth" that Richard Nixon employed the Southern Strategy to win the U.S. presidency in 1968. There is a lot to be said to refute what he is claiming, but I will try to keep it brief. In 1964, shortly after the Civil Rights Act was signed into law, the Republican convention nominated Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater to be its candidate against the incumbent Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson. Goldwater was one of only six Republicans not to vote for the Civil Rights Act that year, and many in his party felt he would appeal to the great number of Southern white voters who strongly opposed that law and further legislation along that line. As it turned out, Goldwater would indeed flip five Southern states that had previously been solid Democratic states: Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. He narrowly won his home state of Arizona but lost every other state and the presidential election by a wide margin.

In 1968, Nixon's strategy was not to take the South because he understood those states would go to third-party candidate George Wallace. By the time the 1972 election rolled around, Nixon expanded his strategy to take the South by including stands for states' rights, law and order, opposition to abortion, and aligning himself with Billy Graham and the Southern Baptists. He ended up actually winning every state except Massachusetts because Sen. George McGovern was viewed as too far left.

So, I disagree with Mr. Sanders that the Democrats had anything to do with the reputation the Republicans may have, but I do believe the election of Donald Trump has transformed the party's identity. Finally, for further information and understanding of this topic, I'd like to recommend the very informative book "The Long Southern Strategy: How Chasing White Voters in the South Changed American Politics" by University of Arkansas professors Angie Maxwell and Todd Shields. It is a well-written and thoroughly documented book that expounds on this topic.

STEVE EASTON

Fayetteville

Question investment

Is a $128 million War Memorial Park indoor-outdoor complex a good investment? Or would half of that amount spent on neighborhood facilities be money better spent? How would users (mainly kids) get to and from the complex? How would they get to neighborhood facilities? Would we be funding a single grand monument? Or should we invest in improving multiple areas across the town?

I cannot bring myself to vote for a grand monument.

JACK SCHMEDEMAN

Little Rock

Closed to the censor

As a mother, grandmother, retired teacher and librarian with 41 years of experience working in a public library and K-12 public schools, I am sickened by the censorship movement underway in Arkansas libraries. Both public and school libraries have had selection policies, challenge forms, and online catalogs for years. Materials are carefully purchased using a variety of selection criteria and collection development needs.

On a recent plane ride, my seatmate was from the United Kingdom. When he asked about my profession, he asked if Americans had forgotten the lessons of history, particularly the Nazi book bans and burnings that transpired in Germany during the 1930s, drawing a chilling parallel. I lamented that it is a sad and scary time for libraries and librarians, especially in Arkansas. Librarians must have a master's degree. What is the education requirement for our government officials?

John F. Kennedy once said, "If this nation is to be wise as well as strong, if we are to achieve our destiny, then we need more new ideas for more wise men reading more good books in more public libraries. These libraries should be open to all--except the censor. We must know all the facts and hear all the alternatives and listen to all the criticisms. Let us welcome controversial books and controversial authors. For the Bill of Rights is the guardian of our security as well as our liberty."

REE GANDY ROUTON

Little Rock