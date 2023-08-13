LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City Year agreement approved | Quapaw Quarter Association awarded humanities grant

City directors OK AmeriCorps deal

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an ordinance authorizing a maximum $100,000 agreement with City Year Inc. for the organization to deploy AmeriCorps members within the Little Rock School District.

According to city board documents, AmeriCorps members will work at five schools within the district as part of the agreement: Chicot Elementary and Early Childhood Center, Cloverdale Middle School, J.A. Fair K-8 Preparatory Academy, Mabelvale Middle School and Stephens Elementary School.

The ordinance, which was approved during a special-called meeting on Tuesday, authorizes the city manager to extend a one-year sole-source agreement with City Year.

Quapaw Quarter is awarded grant

Two upcoming "Preservation Conversations" of the Quapaw Quarter Association have been awarded a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to a recent news release.

Patricia Blick, executive director of the Quapaw Quarter Association, said in an email that the $2,350 grant will be matched by $2,060 in cash and in-kind expenses from the association.

The Sept. 14 event will feature David R. Montague and Paige Bowers, the authors of "Overnight Code: The Life of Raye Montague, the Woman Who Revolutionized Naval Engineering." It will take place at the Dreamland Ballroom at 800 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock.

The other grant-funded "Preservation Conversation," is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Reservations can be made by emailing qqa@quapaw.com, according to the news release. Both events are free. Programs will begin at 6 p.m. following a 5:30 p.m. reception.