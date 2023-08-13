LIVE! Music: Tylo May brings the music to The Lunch Hour concert in Fort Smith

Fort Smith's Tylo May performs a special concert on Aug. 18. The rapper and clothing designer behind Myntwave will perform from noon to 2 p.m. at McDonald's on Rogers Avenue during The Lunch Hour Series hosted by KUAF. Earlier this month, the series stopped at McDonald's in Shawnee with Joe West. Dazz and Brie will perform for the next Lunch Hour concert Sept. 1 in Fayetteville. Learn more at kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

RIVER VALLEY

Benny La Mar plays at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Stonehouse Chaffee Crossing, 8801 Wells Lake Road in Fort Smith.

Rhythm Coalition performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 906 Cocktail and Cigar Lounge on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith.

The Hoppy Hour Comedy Show kicks of at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd., Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Beer Garden, 424 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Terrance Simien performs at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at Riverfront Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith.

Thru It All plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Shady Oak Tree plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Mud Lung, Mammoth Caravan, Stash Hag and Ghost Hollow play at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Christian Parker plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 14; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19; The Bynum Project with Jackie Darlene performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Hotel California happens at 7:30 p.m Aug. 19; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

Oreo Blue performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 for the monthly blues jam at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Did you know that we have an online events calendar where readers may submit their events? Check it out at www.rivervalleydemocratgazette.com. If you are in a local band, reach out to music editor, Monica Hooper, at mhooper@nwaonline with your music news, shows and upcoming projects.