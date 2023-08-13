Local notes

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present Songsmithing, a songwriting workshop, taking place Aug. 23-25 at 515 Spring St., featuring internationally known songwriter Tim Easton.

In the Songsmithing workshop, students will learn to craft an accessible song in a classic sing-along style as they learn lyric building and form. This workshop will also teach co-writing, which will enhance participants' songwriting scope. The workshop will culminate in a concert on Aug. 25 at 17 Elk St., with Easton performing one set and the participants showcasing their songs in the other set.

The cost for the three-day workshop is $350 for workshop only, workshop plus residency is $665.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

Scarecrow Showdown

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host the Scarecrow Showdown, a temporary art installation and competition, Oct. 1 to 31. Throughout the month, guests will stroll trough the garden and vote on their favorite scarecrow in each category: amateur, professional or business. An additional prize will be awarded to the "Most Creative Scarecrow."

Registration for your scarecrow exhibit is open through Aug. 31. The cost to enter is $25 for amateur (individuals, families, schools and nonprofit organizations); $50 for professional (Individual/team who wants to showcase their professional art, design or craft work); and $100 for business (For-profit businesses in Northwest Arkansas).

Information: bgozarks.org.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors. For those who don't know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bella Vista: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 31, Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bentonville: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25, The Neighborhood Church, 2702 S.W. I St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road

Rogers: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16, Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest Arkansas, 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Road; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road

Siloam Springs: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18, City of Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

Eureka Springs: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway

Huntsville: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18, Madison County Public Library, 827 N. College St.

Jasper: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 31, Jasper High School, 600 School St.

Farmington: 2-6 p.m. Aug. 22, First United Methodist Church-Farmington, 355 Southwinds Drive

Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.; 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2925 Old Missouri Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 30, University of Arkansas, 435 N. Garland Ave., University of Arkansas Student Union-Ballroom

Springdale: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Holiday Inn & Convention Center Northwest Arkansas, 1500 S. 48th St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynchs Prairie Court

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Western Arkansas Ballet

Western Arkansas Ballet Dance Academy registration for 2023-24 is available online at the website.

Western Arkansas Ballet offers classes in ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and hip-hop for ages three through adult. Classes begin Sept. 5.

The 2023-24 season includes two full-length ballet performances including the 38th annual performance of The Nutcracker in December and The Wizard of Oz in April 2024. Dancers ages six and up are eligible to audition for the ballet performances.

Call to make an appointment to register in-person. Western Arkansas Ballet Studio is located at 4701 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Information: (479) 785-0152 or waballet.org.