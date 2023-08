Patrick and Desiree Richard had a 4-year long-distance relationship before they married, and though they live together in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Desiree often stays home with their three children — Ava, 8, Amia, 6, and Ace, 2 — while he travels with his professional basketball team. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Desiree Rogers heckled Patrick Richard while he was on the basketball court at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. "You Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Long-distance relationship no problem to couple

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content