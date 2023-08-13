LR man, 55, killed in highway crash

A Little Rock man died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 65 on the outskirts of Pine Bluff, according to a preliminary fatality report from police in that city.

Jimmy Keith, 55, was driving a 2008 Suzuki east near the 4200 block of U.S. 65 about 9:21 a.m. when he changed lanes and struck a 2011 International truck that was merging onto the roadway, according to the report.

Keith died of his injuries at an area hospital, the report says.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.