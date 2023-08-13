Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Antonio Lamar Brazell, 34, and Deelegance Royale Pritchett, 34, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 7.

Larry Tate Jr., 48, and Tarissa T. Correll, 49, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 7.

Marvin Antonio Ford, 41, and Patty Shanae Buckhannan, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 10.

Divorces

This divorce was granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Christopher Jasper v. Shuree Johnson, granted Aug. 1.