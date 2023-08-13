Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A NIGHT ON THE TOWN

Methodist health agency honors physician helpers

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:15 a.m.
Shane and Mindy Lester with Shari Willding and Amanda Pierce on 08/05/23 at the Methodist Family Health Physician Appreciation Dinner, Cypress Social (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Methodist Family Health's senior management treated physicians to dinner at Cypress Social in North Little Rock on Aug. 5 to thank them for their efforts to evaluate and treat Arkansas children.

Doctors were welcomed by the organization's chief executive officer, Andy Altom, and his wife, Myra, and its chief financial officer, Don Cole.

Methodist Family Health offers treatment and therapy to help children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected or who are struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional or spiritual problems.

Care includes inpatient treatment, day treatment and outpatient counseling. Methodist Family Health's Kaleidoscope Grief Center offers support to children and families who have lost loved ones.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Methodist health agency honors physician helpers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT