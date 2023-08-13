Methodist health agency honors physician helpers

Methodist Family Health's senior management treated physicians to dinner at Cypress Social in North Little Rock on Aug. 5 to thank them for their efforts to evaluate and treat Arkansas children.

Doctors were welcomed by the organization's chief executive officer, Andy Altom, and his wife, Myra, and its chief financial officer, Don Cole.

Methodist Family Health offers treatment and therapy to help children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected or who are struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional or spiritual problems.

Care includes inpatient treatment, day treatment and outpatient counseling. Methodist Family Health's Kaleidoscope Grief Center offers support to children and families who have lost loved ones.

