Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive manmade barrier island in Miami known as "Billionaire Bunker," where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Also called Indian Creek Village, it has a country club and its own police force. Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, 9,300-square-foot, waterfront home, which has a pool and sits on 2.8 acres, Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. He's not new to Miami, having graduated from Palmetto High School.

Kevin Spacey's first movie since he was found innocent in a London sexual assault case has landed on a release date. The independent film "Control" is scheduled to open in the U.S. and United Kingdom on Dec. 15, sales agent TriCoast Worldwide confirmed to Variety last week. Spacey plays a vengeful, mysterious character who remotely hijacks a British government official's vehicle, according to Variety. He has a major voice role but does not appear in the feature. Spacey recorded his lines in London in December ahead of his trial there, Variety reported. Last month, he was cleared by a criminal court in London of sexually assaulting four men who alleged that Spacey assaulted them between 2001 and 2013. The director of "Control," Gene Fallaize, told Variety that he does not "regret casting Spacey" and said he would "do it all over again." "The only people that know everything are the ones that were in that courtroom, and they decided he was not guilty," Fallaize said. "These people that are saying -- if they're saying -- that we're whitewashing him or enabling him to come back, what facts have they got to contradict the jury?" There are no legal cases pending against Spacey, who had said he intended to return to acting full time if acquitted in London. Last year, the "Usual Suspects" and "House of Cards" star was found not liable in New York of molesting actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. He has also dodged two potential criminal cases in the U.S. An early focal point of the #MeToo movement, Spacey has acted in only a couple of movies, "Billionaire Boys Club" and "The Man Who Drew God," since 2017. He has also worked on scripts for theater productions and short films.