School buses are seen, Friday at the Fayetteville Public Schools Transportation Department in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Jeremy Mangrum doesn't have to drive a school bus this year, and he's fine with that. The Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: NWA schools succeed in hiring bus drivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content