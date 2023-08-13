GOLF

Cam Smith on top at LIV

Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster. Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best round of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. He was one shot behind when he bogeyed the par-3 14th and failed to birdie the par-5 15th. Smith picked up birdies on the 15th, the par-3 16th and the par-5 18th. He was at 9-under 133, four shots clear of Mickelson and Dean Burmester, who had birdies on three of his last five holes for a 68.

FOOTBALL

Browns' LB out for season

For the second consecutive year, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips tore the chest muscle during Friday night's preseason loss to the Washington Commanders. Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020 from LSU, sustained a similar injury during the 2022 regular season against Baltimore. Stefanski said the latest injury is on the opposite side from last season. The 24-year-old Phillips went to the locker room in the third quarter Friday night. He will undergo surgery.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gibbs first at Xfinity

Ty Gibbs finally figured out how to beat A.J. Allmendinger in Indianapolis. He made it to the front during the third stage of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race — then pulled away from the recent king of road courses. The 20-year-old drove into victory lane for the first time this season by beating Sam Mayer to the finish line by more than seven seconds Saturday and relegating Allmendinger, the defending race champ and pole winner, to third. Gibbs has 13 career Xfinity wins.

Dixon wins Indianapolis GP

The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar on Saturday. Capped it off with a win, too. Scott Dixon overcame a first-lap spin and then held off hard-charging Graham Rahal over the final 10 laps to win Saturday's Indianapolis Grand Prix by 0.4779 seconds. Dixon extended his record to 19 consecutive seasons with a win. Rahal controlled most of the race after winning his first pole in six years Friday, but Dixon inherited the lead when Rahal pitted with 23 laps to go. The Ohioan spent the rest of the race steadily chasing down the six-time series champ.

BASEBALL

Rays' pitcher on 60-day IL

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is done for the regular season due to a left arm injury. The Rays moved the left-handed ace from the 15- to 60-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug, 4. McClanahan is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. Options under consideration include Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2016 collegiate season at the University of South Florida following Tommy John surgery.

TENNIS

Pegula reaches Montreal final

Jessica Pegula beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final, breaking serve 11 times in a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4 victory. Pegula, the 29-year-old American seeded fourth, finally broke through in the semifinals after falling in the round the previous two years. Both players struggled to hold serve, with Swiatek breaking Pegula eight times. They only won 11 of 30 service games combined.

BOXING

Former champ earns a KO

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua won for the second time on his comeback trail after blocking out jeers from the O2 Arena crowd in London to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius on Saturday night and stay on track for a future bout with Deontay Wilder. Joshua had been set to face fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte until his rival had to be pulled from the show last weekend when "adverse analytical findings" were detected in his doping test. Helenius stepped in as a last-minute opponent, but the pre-match focus was on what next for Joshua with talks taking place with Wilder's camp over a fight in the new year.

Anthony Joshua, right, fights against Robert Helenius in the International Heavyweight contest at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)



Robert Helenius, left, fights against Anthony Joshua in the International Heavyweight contest at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

