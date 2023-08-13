100 years ago

Aug. 13, 1923

SPRINGDALE -- The plant of the Welch Grape Juice Company Friday began manufacturing tomato catsup. ... The catsup is being put up in eight- and 14-ounce bottles, one-gallon glass jars, and one-gallon tin cans, the larger packages being designed primarily for use in hotels and restaurants. The operations are by machinery and the machine which automatically forces the cork in the bottle and crimps the aluminum cap has a capacity of 95 bottles in a minute.

50 years ago

Aug. 13, 1973

Some visitors to Little Rock are surprised to learn that a city that would build an attractive air terminal and a convention complex to attract visitors would also force them to abide by local regulations that preclude drinking on Sunday. ... Establishments that serve mixed drinks at Little Rock can stay open until 1 a.m. through the week, but must close at midnight on Saturday under a city ordinance. North Little Rock has no ordinance governing hours for the sale of mixed drinks and so is covered by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, which also set closing times of 1 a.m. weekdays and midnight Saturdays. However, the last session of the General Assembly approved a law authorizing cities to set closing hours later than those approved by the ABC Board, providing that no such establishment be open later than 2 a.m. Sunday. The city governments of Little Rock and North Little Rock apparently will be asked within several weeks to take advantage of the law by extending mixed-drink hours "as far as legally possible," according to Charles E. Rixse Jr., director of the Little Rock Convention Bureau.

25 years ago

Aug. 13, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Donald W. Reynolds Foundation of Tulsa has donated $1.5 million to the University of Arkansas to establish an endowed chair for the architecture school, officials said Thursday. ... The chair will be named Steven L. Anderson Chair in Architecture and Urban Studies, a news release said. Anderson has just been named executive director of the Reynolds Foundation and is a former member of its board of directors.

10 years ago

Aug. 13, 2013

An Arkansas emergency manager who has responded to disasters including Hurricane Katrina and superstorm Sandy has been reappointed to a Federal Emergency Management Agency advisory council. Mark A. Cooper, senior director of emergency management at Wal-Mart, will serve another three years on the federal agency's National Advisory Council, a committee established in the wake of Katrina to monitor preparedness and ensure proper response and recovery for disasters. Members of the panel provide recommendations to the federal emergency management administrator on a variety of issues affecting crisis victims.