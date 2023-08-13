Perkins, Pointers look to return ‘Bone’ home

VAN BUREN -- Last year's game against rival Alma couldn't have gone much worse for the Van Buren Pointers.

They started the season without their star playmaker Malachi Henry -- who went on to a record-setting season and a starring role in the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star football game -- due to injury.

Then starting quarterback Bryce Perkins left the game late due to a concussion.

That was his first game back after missing the last half of his sophomore season with an injury after a 4-0 start.

"He had the injury then that knocked him out half of the season," Van Buren coach Moe Henry said. "Coming back last year, it took a little bit for him to really get going. He and Malachi had something going when he was a sophomore and Malachi was a junior. Then the start last year was a little bit slow because Malachi was out at the beginning. Then when he came back, Bryce was knocked out against Alma. The Greenbrier game was the first game back from almost a whole year of playing with each other. It was slow developing. Now, being able to go through those games and being on the field and finishing a season last year has been very beneficial for him."

During that 4-0 start as a sophomore, Perkins threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening 36-24 win over Springdale. He then threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to guide a 31-20 win over Alma. Against Rogers Heritage, Perkins threw for 288 yards and four scores.

He went over the 1,000-yard mark in just the fourth game, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the conference opening 34-33 win against Siloam Springs.

Then he was lost for the season on the first series against Russellville.

After suffering a concussion against Alma last year, he didn't play against Southside the next week.

He returned to guide the Pointers to the 40-14 win over Greenbrier to open 6A-West play and finished the season completing 130-of-204 passes for 1,698 yards and 19 touchdowns. He matched his career high with four touchdowns against Pulaski Academy.

Coming off a 2-8 season and missing the playoffs hasn't dampened the expectations for Perkins and his Pointers.

"We want to make a run in the playoffs," Perkins said. "We expect to have a winning season and finish a lot better in our conference than we're expected to."

The weight of the Pointers rests on his shoulders this year as a third-year starter.

"He realizes it's his senior season and he has to play with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to show that if we're going to be successful it's going to take consistent play and leadership from him," Henry said.

Perkins understands that responsibility and relishes it.

"Not so much expectation, it just comes with the job," Perkins said. "It's something that I enjoy. It's why I like playing the position. Because of the responsibility I know that if things aren't going good it's my fault and if things are going good it's my fault, you know. That's part of it. I like it that way."

When Van Buren hosts Alma to open the season on Aug. 24 it's much more than the season opener and the Battle for the Bone.

"Set the tone," Perkins said. "Just starting off the way we want to and getting the Bone back home and having that trophy back where it belongs is something we look forward to doing."