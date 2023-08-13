Pine Bluff police name suspect in Saturday morning fatal shooting

A 22-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in Pine Bluff's Saturday morning shooting death.

Julius Ford, also known as "Juju," is being sought by detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department in the capital murder case involving 30-year-old Ryan Wear. Police describe Ford as a Black male, 5-foot-9, weighing 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ford is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to the Dollar Tree in the Broadmoor Shopping Center, 2709 E. Harding Ave., because of a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Wear, slumped over inside his vehicle. Wear had a gunshot wound in the right side of his face.

Wear was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injury.

Detectives are asking for assistance in locating Ford. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300. People with information may also call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Detective Corey Wilfong.