The world in brief: Pope decries assassination in Ecuador

Pope decries assassination in Ecuador

ROME -- Pope Francis Saturday strongly condemned the "unjustifiable" assassination of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate and urged all Ecuadorians to work together for peace.

History's first Latin American pope sent a telegram of condolence following the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio at a political rally Wednesday in the capital Quito. The killing of a figure whose life work was fighting crime and corruption has focused global attention on Ecuador's wave of violent deaths and the country's vulnerability to crime.

The Argentine Jesuit pope, who visited Ecuador in 2015 in one of the first trips of his pontificate, said he was praying for Villavicencio's family and all of Ecuador's people.

"Likewise, in the face of the suffering caused by unjustifiable violence, which he condemns with all his forces, His Holiness calls on all citizens and political forces to join in a common effort in favor of peace," said the telegram, which was signed by the Vatican secretary of state.

Ecuador has detained six Colombian men in connection with the slaying.

Armenia seeks emergency U.N. meeting

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Armenia called on the U.N. Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the worsening humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is mostly populated by Armenians.

In his letter to the president of the U.N. Security Council, sent Friday and released by Armenia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Armenian U.N. Ambassador Mher Margaryan said the people of Nagorno-Karabakh were "on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe."

Since December, Azerbaijan has blockaded the only road leading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, severely restricting the delivery of food, medical supplies and other essentials to the region of about 120,000 people.

"The Armenian government asks for the intervention of the U.N. Security Council, as the main body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, to prevent mass atrocities, including war crimes, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity and genocide," Margaryan wrote.

Armenia's appeal comes after the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court warned Tuesday that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region and called for the U.N. Security Council to bring the matter before the international tribunal.

A government representative in Azerbaijan dismissed the report from Luis Moreno Ocampo, who was the International Criminal Court's first prosecutor, telling The Associated Press it "contains unsubstantiated allegations and accusations."

Nigerian mosque collapses; 7 people die

ABUJA, Nigeria -- A part of a mosque collapsed while hundreds of people were inside for prayers Friday, and seven worshippers were killed, authorities said in northwestern Nigeria's Kaduna state.

The Zaria Central Mosque is in Zaria, which is one of northern Nigeria's largest cities.

"Twenty-three persons were affected and evacuated to the hospital by our fire servicemen," the state Emergency Management Agency said. State officials said the mosque was constructed in the 1830s.

The victims were buried while prayers were held for them at the mosque.

Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani ordered an immediate investigation into the disaster and promised to assist those affected by the "heartbreaking incident." His office said an advance team was already in Zaria.

The mosque's collapse comes after more than a dozen building failures in the West African nation in the past year.

Father of plane crash survivors arrested

BOGOTA, Colombia -- The father of two of the four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash that killed their mother and two other adults, then survived 40 days on their own in the Amazon jungle, was arrested Friday, Colombian authorities said.

The Colombian prosecutor's office confirmed in a message to Associated Press journalists that officials arrested Manuel Ranoque, who is the father of the 1- and 4-year-old boys in the crash and the stepfather of the two girls, ages 9 and 13.

The statement gave no details on the reason.

Astrid Eliana Cáceres, director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare, said the state agency had been working with the authorities.

"We learned of the capture of the father of two Mucutuy minor children and we believe that the prosecutor's office has operated within the full framework of the law," she said.

Their mother died four days after the crash, according to the oldest child, Lesly.

The four siblings have remained in the custody of Colombia's child protection agency since leaving the hospital after recovering from malnutrition and other ailments.



