PREP FOOTBALL: Viewing guide for best River Valley football games in 2023

Editor's note: With football season right around the corner, River Valley Democrat-Gazette contributor Leland Barclay gives a breakdown of the best high school football games to see in the area this fall.

August 24

Muldrow (Okla.) at Roland (Okla.)

The Battle of 64 kicks off the high school season in Oklahoma with an old-time rivalry between neighboring schools just seven miles apart. Muldrow's only win at Roland in the last 12 years was in 2017. The rivalry also means a little more than usual for both head coaches with Roland native Austin Cantrell and Muldrow native Logan Coatney at the helm of their alma maters. Since the series began in 1965, Muldrow leads the all-time series, 33-23.

Alma at Van Buren

The 77th Battle of Crawford County will be hosted in Van Buren. Alma's win last year snapped a four-year winning streak by the Pointers. Senior quarterbacks Jackson Daily of Alma and Bryce Perkins of Van Buren will highlight two offenses that could be explosive this season. Van Buren leads the all-time series, 40-31-5.

August 25

Northside at Southside

The 63rd Battle of Rogers Avenue moves to the south side of Fort Smith where the host Mavericks will try to halt a seven-game winning streak by the Grizzlies. Southside's roster is graced with 24 seniors, a lot of whom are starting for the third season, while Northside returns few starters off a senior-dominated team from last year. The game is a nonconference game for the fifth year in a row, and due to the recent passage of Proposals 7 and 8 will remain that way. Northside leads the all-time series 35-25-2.

September 1

Greenwood at Northside

The most thrilling game in the River Valley last year was Greenwood's dramatic last-second 56-53 win over Northside on Kane Archer's 39-yard pass to Grant Karnes at the final buzzer. Greenwood's rally completed a comeback from a 46-28 deficit with 7:04 left. There aren't many like that one, but Greenwood and Northside never seem to disappoint.

Booneville at Ozark

Booneville and Ozark are expected to vie for conference championships; Booneville in the 3A-1 and Ozark in the 4A-1. The Bearcats own a four-year winning streak in the 85-year history of the series and owns a 54-27-4 lead. This year also marks the 74th straight year for the two teams to play.

Southside at Van Buren

This is one of the more interesting nonconference games of the season with both teams coming off rivalry games in the opening week; Southside hosting Northside, and Van Buren hosting Alma. The Mavericks and Pointers could also be playing as conference teams next season depending on the Competitive Equity Factor situations in the 7A-West and 6A-West that won't be determined until December. For Van Buren, the game is the final tune-up before starting conference play the next week at Greenbrier, while Southside has one final nonconference game at Wynne.

Elkins at Charleston

Two teams meet at Charleston with again high expectations. Charleston is coming off its Class 3A state championship season, while Elkins is coming off a semifinal appearance in the Class 4A playoffs. Charleston's Reese Merechka will be one of the most versatile players in the River Valley, while Elkins features a lethal 1-2 punch of quarterback Slade Dean and running back Da'Shawn Chairs that could become a rare 2,000-yard passing/rushing backfield combination.

Hackett at Pocola (Okla.)

Given the high-octane offenses of both teams, the Battle of Backbone Mountain could be one of the highest scoring games of the season in the River Valley. Hackett quarterback Cole Ketchum and receiver Brycen Hamilton -- as well as Pocola quarterback Austin Hardwick and receiver Garrett Scott -- are two of the top pass-catch combinations in the River Valley and will provide highlights galore this season. Ketchum, Hardwick and Scott are seniors and looking for big seasons.

September 8

Charleston at Ozark

This Battle of Franklin County marks the 20th game since the rivalry was renewed in 2004 during which Charleston leads 14-4-1. Since Ozark re-started football following World War II in 1947, Charleston leads the series 29-23-5.

Mountainburg at Cedarville

The 40th Battle of north Crawford County, Mountainburg and Cedarville battle each season for the Treasure Chest trophy. It marks the second year in a row for a new coach in the series; last year it was Mountainburg's Zach Dean who took over for Tom Harrell and this year it's Cedarville's Spencer Adams who took over for Max Washausen. Cedarville has won three in row over the Dragons, but Mountainburg still leads the series, 23-16.

September 22

Rogers at Southside

The Mavericks have high expectations for the season and those will be tested right at the start of the 7A-West season with the Mountaineers visiting Jim Rowland Stadium. Rogers is coming off a second-place finish in the conference and have applied the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule each of the past two years against Southside.

September 29

Haskell Harmony Grove at Lamar

Lamar had eventual Class 4A state champion Malvern on the ropes in the playoffs last season, and the Warriors are expecting another playoff runs this season. The offense is usual ground oriented, and will be again, but with junior Caleb Green having such a good summer at quarterback could pass more. The Warriors had a big conference win over Bauxite last season that led to two home playoff games. They'll need another early conference win over a quality opponent to do the same this season in the 4A-4.

October 13

Harrison at Alma

The oldest current series in the 5A-West always provides highlights even if it's not still Tom Tice versus Frank Vines, the two venerable coaches who took their teams up against each other more than any other coaching foes in history. With the balance in the conference, every game will be big but this one could decide anything from a conference championship to a playoff berth.

October 20

Poteau (Okla.) at Sallisaw (Okla.)

An old-fashioned Leflore County vs Sequoyah County feud. The Pirates have won five straight conference championships and has an experienced senior class that is poised to make it six in a row. Poteau has also defeated Sallisaw six straight seasons, and they look to make that seven straight. From 1951 through last year, they've only failed to meet in two seasons, and Sallisaw leads during that time, 38-35, which includes three games in the playoffs, according to Iwasatthegame.com.

Elkins at Ozark

The championship of the 4A-1 is probably on the line for the second year in a row. Elkins won 48-21 last year at Elkins. This will likely be the final meeting between the two teams with Ozark probably headed back to the 4A-4 next season.

Booneville at Charleston

Charleston won both meetings last year, including the Class 3A state championship game, behind an experienced class of seniors. The tables turn this season with Booneville boasting the most experienced team with the lethal, and healthy, running back tandem of Rylen Ray and Dax Goff.

Mansfield at Lavaca

In the 3A-1, it's a battle for third place behind heavyweights Charleston and Booneville. This is likely that battle. On the line is a home playoff game in the first round although there are plenty of challengers in the new-look 3A-1, which features four new head coaches.

Fountain Lake at Subiaco Academy

The Trojans have knocked on the door to the championship game in the large-school division of 8-man football the last two years and last year it was Fountain Lake that blocked the way. This will be the final year for Fountain Lake to play 8-man so now's the time for the Trojans.

October 27

Cabot at Northside

Two big conference games in Fort Smith on the same night. In the 7A-Central, Northside hosts Cabot. Bryant, Conway and North Little Rock have ruled the conference in recent years, and this will be a key game to decide which team will likely host a first-round playoff game.

Bentonville West at Southside

In the 7A-West, Southside hosts Bentonville West in another game with huge playoff implications. Both teams have high expectations going into the season and this head-to-head matchup could also decide a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

November 3

Little Rock Christian at Greenwood

By this point, the final night of the regular season, this will likely be the biggest game of the 6A-West schedule for the conference championship as well as the top two seeds in the playoffs. It could even be the first of two matchups between the two teams. Few games in the state for the entire season will garner as much attention as this one. Little Rock Christian will feature the top quarterback in the state in Walker White, who's headed to Auburn, on one side with Greenwood's quintessential quarter of receivers L.J. Robins, Grant Karnes, Peyton Presson and Isaiah Arrington on the other. Little Rock Christian won the matchup last year in Little Rock. One key factor is Greenwood will coming off an emotional trip to Little Rock the week before against Pulaski Academy.