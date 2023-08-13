PREP SPOTLIGHT: Fort Smith Northside’s Ezra Phillips ready for big role

FORT SMITH -- Ezra Phillips flourished last year while defenses concentrated on DaMari Smith and T'Kavion King, Northside's two speedsters who graduated.

Phillips is ready to be the go-to guy his senior season.

"I've waited for this," Phillips said. "I'm working hard every day here at Northside. When I train, I'm doing everything I can to have a great season."

Smith was the state's 100-meter champion, while King and Smith ran 1-2 on the 4x100-meter relay team that finished second in the Class 6A state track meet.

With defenses taking extra precaution with Smith and King on the field, Phillips led the Grizzlies in receptions with 44 for 525 yards and two touchdowns.

"We'll lean on him a lot," Northside coach Felix Curry said. "When you have fast athletes like DaMari and Tay King, they seem to be the focus, but Ezra he's a legitimate football player. Sometimes, he gets overlooked. As coaches, we've got to have those Ezras."

Phillips was a consistent threat last season, never catching less than three passes in a game.

"He's a tough kid," Curry said. "Third-and-whatever, he has to be. He catches the ball in traffic. He doesn't mind blocking. He's not the typical receiver that you see nowadays. He's a 1980s receiver. He'll get down and dirty and do all that dirty work and still run great routes and catch the ball."

Phillips is one of just three offensive starters coming back and knows the Grizzlies lost a lot to graduation in May not just on offense but all over the field.

"Those guys were all good. I looked up to them," Phillips said. "We had a good group last year. We're coming out with a good group this year."

Phillips is also concentrating on the whole package as a receiver.

"Catching the ball in traffic and blocking are really big, important things as a receiver," Phillips said. "Doing it all, getting open, going one on one."

Phillips has had the luxury of working with quarterback McLane Moody during spring and summer this year after Moody took over the starting position midway of the season.

"It's better this year," Phillips said. "He's had a whole season, and he's here all the time. He can throw it."

While Phillips will be the main threat in Northside's passing attack, he won't have to do it all himself with junior Cam Massey also providing a viable threat. Massey caught 31 passes last year for 521 yards and six touchdowns. They'll be one of the better receiving tandems in the state.

"I'm looking for a way better season," Phillips said. "I'm looking at locking in more, getting the ball more and getting open more. It's all coming together."

Phillips maintains a 3.6 grade point average and is coming off a straight-A semester, encouraged by his parents.

"That's important," Phillips said. "They're on me every day about that."

Northside opens the season on Aug. 25 at Southside.