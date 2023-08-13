Sections
Proposed water, sewer rates in Fayetteville would impact West Fork and Elkins residents the most

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 1:05 a.m.
Christian Garmoe, a crew leader with the city of Fayetteville, moves to begin operating a backhoe Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, while repairing a leak in a pressurized waterline in the middle of Rocky Crossing in Fayetteville. The City Council on Tuesday will consider adopting proposed changes to water and sewer rates for all users inside and outside the city.Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents in the two cities that buy water wholesale from Fayetteville would pay the biggest increase on their monthly utility bills...

Print Headline: Utility rate increases proposed for smaller cities

