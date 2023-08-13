Rebecca Lauren Vassar - Arch Collin French

St. James United Methodist Church was the setting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, for the marriage of Rebecca Lauren Vassar and Arch Collin French. The Rev. Ben Crismon officiated.

Parents of the bride are Terri and Rick Vassar of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Becki and Larry Vassar of Sherwood and the late Linda Lain of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Rita and Tracy French of Cabot. He is the grandson of Elizabeth and the late Robert Crosby of White Hall and the late Corynn and A.O. French.

White and cream floral wreaths were on the church doors. Arrangements of calla lilies and orchids were placed throughout the church.

Music was by organist Robert Lindley and trumpeter Lee Hinson who played Trumpet Voluntary as the bride walked down the aisle.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a fitted strapless mermaid-style gown embellished with rose appliques over branch embroidered silk tulle. She carried a classic clutch of miniature white calla lilies, phalaenopsis orchids and tulips.

Maid of honor was Katherine Hinson of Little Rock and matron of honor was Hannah Claire Vassar of Fayetteville, sister-in-law of the bride. Bridesmaids were Tracie Cash of Austin, sister of the groom; MaryScott Timmis, Lauren Lamb, Bailey Pollock and Isabella James, all of Little Rock; Grace Overbey of Santa Monica, Calif.; Tara Lawhorn of McKinney, Texas; Ashton Nolte and Alex Godsey, both of Dallas; Carlley Hurley of Fayetteville; Peyton Cochran of Lees Summit, Mo; and Parker Henry of Boston. They wore prosecco-colored silk charmeuse dresses in different styles and carried bouquets of white wedding flowers.

Flower girl was Charlee Cash of Austin, niece of the groom. Hostesses were Isabelle Gadberry of Little Rock and Shelby Pickle of Springdale.

David Roberts of Sherwood was best man. Groomsmen were Brad French and Landon James, both of Conway; Brady Smith, Drew Bailey and Tyler Hill, all of Cabot; Clay Spafford and Wyatt Howell, both of Lonoke; Hunter Pitts of North Little Rock; Jonathon Allbritton, cousin of the groom, and Nathan Cash, brother-in-law of the groom, both of Austin; Lawson Vassar of Fayetteville, brother of the bride; Trey Bradley of Dallas; and Will Jirik of Little Rock.

Guests were seated by Luke Collins of Bentonville, Parker Glass of Conway, Bailey Gilbert of Marked Tree and Josh Dollarhide of Centerton.

A reception was held at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Guest tables held a variety of arrangements including silver metallic trees, calla lilies and white wedding flowers. Music during the cocktail hour was by Spinphony Electric String Quartet of Denver. Dinner music was by DJ Xavier Riley of Little Rock and dance music was by Emerald City Band of Dallas.

The bride is a summa cum laud graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a masters in accounting. She is a certified public accountant with FORVIS, LLP.

The groom graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He is a mortgage loan originator with Centennial Bank in Little Rock.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.