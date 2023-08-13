Red Watch drummer, 72, invigorates soccer players





Alice Caldwell Jones has been many things in her 72 years -- a pharmacist, a kayaker, a runner and a hiker, to name a few.

This summer she added drummer to the list.

Jones, a regular at the Little Rock Rangers home games, mentioned to a friend that she thought it would be fun to play the drums with the Red Watch, the Rangers Soccer Club's fan support group.

"We were talking about how we would love to be drummers down with the Red Watch. They always have such a fun time down there," she says of the exuberant group that sets up in the stands somewhere around the 20-yard line at War Memorial Stadium and fires up the crowd with chants and cheers, and maybe a few jeers.

Jones couldn't make it to one of the games earlier in the season, but her son, Cody Jones, was there.

"My friend gave him this big drum to bring home to me," she says. "My son came over and he said, 'I have a surprise for you!'"

Her friend's pastor, she says, is a drummer in a band, and he had refurbished three drums, one of which became hers.

"They're the greatest things," Jones says. "They're plastered with Red Watch stuff and Rangers stuff, and I have never played a drum before in my life."

Jones, who became a soccer fan back when her now-grown son played as a kid, jumped right into the Red Watch's antics, banging on her drum during the last couple of home games, which included postseason playoffs.

"I have always just been a real loudmouth supporter, and I cheer and heckle the refs," she says. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just give this a shot. We'll see how this goes.' And I've just had so much fun."

Jones took lap dulcimer lessons from a friend several years ago, though she isn't sure that gave her an advantage with the drum.

"It was just some friends that played and they used to go up to Mountain View all the time and I would go with them," she says. "With the drum, I still don't know what I'm doing."

Jones retired after 30 years as a pharmacist. She worked in Little Rock and Benton and she and her husband, Roger, owned a pharmacy for many years.

Jones was born outside of Chicago. Her father was in the U.S. Navy so the family moved around a bit. They lived for a while in Albuquerque, N.M., and when her dad retired from the military they settled in Ponchatoula, La., near his family.

She and Roger, a Conway native, met as students at Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Women only made up 10% of her class in pharmacy school, but she only recalls one professor who seemed to think she didn't deserve to be there.

She did, however, experience discrimination as she searched for her first job. She consulted an attorney as well as the supervisor of a man who did not want to hire her solely because she is female, and they deemed her worthy of being hired.

"Being a woman in the '60s and '70s, you kind of had to stand up for yourself," she says. "As a woman, you couldn't get a credit card without having a man sign, and you couldn't just go buy a house without a man."

Pharmacy was a fulfilling career, she says.

At 59, Jones ran her first half marathon.

"I had never run or anything before. I just never had time for it. You just don't have a lot of time when you're working and raising families," she says.

She was inspired by her son, also a runner, to join a couple of clinics through Women Run Arkansas, and from there started doing 5K runs.

"I gradually built up and did my first half in Las Vegas," she says. "I've done 62 half marathons. I think I've been to 10 or 11 states to do half-marathons, usually with friends and family."

Her favorite race was Soaring Wings, held in Conway.

"It was kind of challenging, it had a lot of hills, but they always put on such a great race, but the last one was two years ago," she says.

She does not enjoy being outside during the summer heat, but she does three miles on the treadmill at the gym as often as she can. During the cooler months, she hikes and kayaks around the state.

Jones' son, who played the inaugural soccer season at Benton High School back in the day, gave her season tickets to Rangers games every Christmas.

"Not only are we fans of the Rangers, my sons and I are also fans of the MLS team Portland Timbers," she says.

Her son also gave her rides from her home in Benton to the games in Little Rock.

"I'm not crazy about driving in Little Rock," she says.

She plans to be ready to join the Red Watch with her drum when the Rangers play again in May.

For now, she says, "it's in a closet with all of my other soccer stuff."

Alice Caldwell Jones, 72, is a longtime soccer fan, but she’s new to drumming. She plays at the Little Rock Rangers games with the team’s fan support group, the Red Watch. “I don’t know if I’m doing it right but as long as they don’t ask me to leave I’ll keep doing it,” she says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Bob Barnett Photography)





