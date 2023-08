Bonnies even offers dipped cones covered in butterscotch or cherry — something disappearing from national ice cream chains but always in high demand on Midland. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

Classic dairy bars are a somewhat rare breed -- less than 100 locally owned-and-operated two-window walk-ups still exist in Arkansas.

Print Headline: Bonnie’s Dairy Freeze Pairs Classic Burger With Classic Cone

