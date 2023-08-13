School news: UA, UALR, Harding

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has honored its top students for the 2022-23 academic year.

Among them were Joshua Pack of Barling, who received an Award of Merit in the Dean's Elevator Speech Contest for the project "Synthesis and Evaluation of Unnatural Prodigiosin Analogs as Anti-Cancer Drugs"; Connor Young of Springdale, who received the Top Ph.D. Student Award; and Isabel Ward of Clarksville, who received the Outstanding Junior Award among electronics and computer engineering technology students.

UALR has about 9,000 students and offers some 100 programs in Arkansas' capital city.

Harding University

More than 600 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6. Among them were:

Anna Smith of Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Allison Wisdom of Berryville, BA in communication sciences and disorders; Gayla Wright of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Megan Effinger of Rogers, Educational Specialist's degree in counseling; Samuel Slott of Lavaca, doctorate in educational leadership; Vickie Johnston of Mountainburg, doctorate in educational leadership; Jeffrey Wasem of Lowell, doctorate in educational leadership.

Wendy Emery of Springdale, Master of Education in educational leadership; Chelsey Carter of Farmington, Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education; Mariel Rodriguez of Springdale, BA in elementary education; Kristina Northup of Fayetteville, BA in elementary education; Taryn Hughes of Bentonville, BA in elementary education; Rachel Mathison of Bentonville, MA in Teaching in elementary education.

Brecken Joice of Fort Smith, BA in elementary education; Emma Delgado-Partida of Fayetteville, BA in elementary education; Kelly Krause of Fayetteville, MA in Teaching in elementary education; Susannah Stein of Fort Smith, BA in elementary education; Kristin James of Fort Smith, BS in exercise science; Eli Mohorn of Springdale, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.

Allison Smith of Rogers, BS in health studies; Jackson Keller of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith, BA in integrated marketing communication; Easton Miller of Bentonville, BS in kinesiology and health; Wyatt Vanlandingham of Fayetteville, BBA in management; Cody Smith of Fayetteville, Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.

Reid Tatom of Springdale, BBA in marketing; Ryan Hankins of Greenwood, BS in mechanical engineering; Meleri York of Bentonville, BA in media production; Isaac Frost of Clarksville, BA in middle level education; Charles Apple of Bentonville, MA in Teaching in middle level education; Anthony Grayson of Fort Smith, MA in organizational leadership; Kara Stanton of Fort Smith, doctorate in physical therapy; Turner Horton of Little Flock, doctorate in physical therapy; Katelyn Jennings of Bentonville, doctorate in physical therapy; Cody Fink of Alma, doctorate in physical therapy.

Brandon Combs of Alma, BS in psychology; Autumn French of Springdale, BS in psychology; Trevor Proctor of Springdale, MA in Teaching in secondary education; Cynthia Whittmore of Witter, MA in Teaching in special education; Nicole Winters of Holiday Island, MA in Teaching in special education; Pearl Barton of Rogers, MA in Teaching in special education; Courtney Gonzalez of Springdale, MA in Teaching in special education.

Jamey Alston of Springdale, MS in speech-language pathology; John Ennis of Lavaca, BS in strength and conditioning; Prarthana Bhat of Rogers, Master of Science in Nursing; Kendrick Bailey of Bentonville, Bachelor of Social Work; Robin Aday of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Social Work; and Jordan Slater of Greenwood, Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual art studio.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean's List, including Laurent Julia Calac of Springdale and Kayla King of Rogers. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Georgia Southern University, founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.

UA

The University of Arkansas Global Campus in Fayetteville has awarded 27 UA students with W.E. Manning Memorial Scholarships totaling $51,000 in the 2023-24 academic year.

The Manning scholarship helps support UA students studying in online undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Many of these students remain in their communities, work full time and take care of their families while earning a degree.

For each of the 24 students who will receive a $2,000 scholarship, it will be distributed $1,000 per fall and spring semester. The remaining three are graduating in December, so they will receive an award totaling $1,000. They are studying in online degree programs offered by the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences; the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences; the Sam M. Walton College of Business; the College of Education and Health Professions; and the College of Engineering.

Manning scholarship recipients are:

Janet Bean, Maben, Miss., Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Audrey Briggs, Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Christina Castorena, Fort Smith, Professional Master of Applied Business Analytics; Jayalakshmi Chinta, Centerton, Master of Science in Operations Management; Amy Freeman, Corning, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tressyn Gehl, Campbellsburg, Ind., Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Heaslet, West Fork, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Hoisington, Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Raegan Holyfield, Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts in English; Brittney Laney, Springdale, Master of Education in Adult and Lifelong Learning; Saravanan Mani, Fayetteville, Master of Science in Engineering Management; Jennifer Miller, DeWitt, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies; Julia Moura, Hot Springs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in General Business; Olawumi Olasesan, Houston, Texas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ruth Parcells, Fayetteville, Professional Master of Applied Business Analytics; Emma Raines, Newport, Tenn., Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Supply Chain Management; Cassie Riddick, Siloam Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Judith Sanders, Jacksonville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mycayla Sawyer, Farmington, Master of Education in Human Resource and Workforce Development Education; Leynna Schamp, Lonoke, Master of Science in Operations Management.

Hattie Shelton, Fayetteville, Executive Master of Business Administration; Beth Shironaka, Texarkana, Master of Education in Adult and Lifelong Learning; Kaitrin Swinford, Tulsa, Okla., Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences; Desiree Tibbs, Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Laura Wenger, Hot Springs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rachel Will, Pine Bluff, Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; and Hasnaini Wood, Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.

The Global Campus scholarship committee selected recipients based on their financial need, academic merit and significant community service. Preference was given to first-generation higher-education seekers and Arkansas residents.

