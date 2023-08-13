Set ’em up

A fun-filled evening at Main Event, a combination amusement arcade, restaurant and bowling alley, was hosted by Junior Achievement of Arkansas on July 30.

The nonprofit received 20% of the receipts they gathered from guests during the evening. The event was organized by JA interns Zoya Kahn and Fatima Majid.

Junior Achievement educates and prepares young people in kindergarten through 12th grade to succeed in a global economy through various programs. Tonya Villines is president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Arkansas.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins