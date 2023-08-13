Shootings leave one dead, four injured

Four people were injured and one was killed in two separate shootings in Pine Bluff that took place in less than 18 hours.

On Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m., officers were called to the Broadmoor Shopping Center, 2709 E. Harding Ave., in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man slumped over inside a vehicle, according to Sgt. Deshawn Bennett of the Pine Bluff Police Department. Officers said the man had been shot in the face.

The man was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died, Bennett said, adding that authorities do not have a suspect. No one else was injured in the shooting.

On Friday evening, three teenage males and a 77-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire that went in the direction of the Stop and Shop convenience store at West 16th Avenue and South Cherry Street.

Bennett said the shots were fired at about 6:49 p.m. from a barbershop next to Stop and Shop. No motive for the shooting has been established.

Joseph Westmoreland, who detectives identified as the shooter, surrendered to Pine Bluff police at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Bennett said.

Westmoreland was later booked in at W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center on four counts of battery in the first degree and two counts of committing a terroristic act, according to police.

Police also detained a 15-year-old boy who was with the shooter. He was arrested and booked in at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center on four counts of battery in the first degree, two counts of committing a terroristic act, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with evidence.

When officers arrived on scene, they located multiple spent shell casings on the ground in front of a barbershop located at 1108 W. 16th Ave.

Witnesses stated the shooter and another person were inside the barbershop when they saw someone outside they knew. Witnesses stated one of the males went outside then came back inside the barbershop with a gun. Witnesses stated the other male grabbed the gun, then he went outside and started shooting east towards the Stop and Shop, according to police.

Numerous vehicles were struck during this shooting. There were a total of four people shot during this incident, which includes:

A 77-year-old Black female (stable but critical condition.)

A 19-year-old Black male (stable but critical condition.)

A 18-year-old Black male (stable but critical condition.)

A 16-year-old Black male (stable condition.)

Saturday's homicide is Pine Bluff's 15th this year.