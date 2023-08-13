‘Southern Fried Funeral’ served; printmaker to give talk





THEATER

Fatal 'Funeral'?

Dewey Frye is dead, leaving the rest of his family to pick up the pieces – if they don't kill each other first – in "Southern Fried Funeral" by Little Rock native J. Dietz Osborne and Nate Eppler. It's onstage at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, with previews at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (Wednesday matinees only, Aug. 23 and 30) and 12:40 and 6:40 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 9.

The cast includes Laurie Pascale, Brooke Wallace, Miranda Jane, Don Bolinger, Michael Klucher, Tim Cooper, Quinn Gasaway, Paige Reynolds, Leigh Anne Marchesi, Roger Eaves and Natalie Canerday.

The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time. Tickets (including meal and show) are $39-$44, $30 for children 15 and younger; $30 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Murderous 'Dial M'

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, stages "Dial M for Murder" by Frederick Knott, in a new adaptation by "Columbo" screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher, opening Wednesday and running through Sept. 10. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$64. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

ART

AMFA talks

Sculptor and printmaker Chakaia Booker, whose work is currently on display in "Intentional Risks," the inaugural exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, and Master Printer Justin Sanz will discuss how Booker's body of work has evolved throughout their ongoing collaboration in an artist talk, 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the museum, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. It's part of the artist-in-residence program at the museum's Windgate Art School. Admission is free; registration is required – visit arkmfa.org. Booker and Sanz will also lead printmaking workshops, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24. Cost is $125, $100 for museum members.

Also on the museum docket of artist talks, workshops and classes this fall (admission is free but registration is required):

◼️ Meet the Artist: Raven Halfmoon, 5 p.m. Oct. 4, part of Halfmoon's Oct. 1-Nov. 12 residency, a reception featuring a playlist she curated and a specialty cocktail inspired by her favorite drink. Halfmoon creates colossal sculptures that reflect her Caddo lineage and identity. Her piece "Do You Practice Your Culture?," recently acquired for the museum Foundation Collection, is currently on display in the Harriet and Warren Stephens Galleries. Halfmoon will also give an artist talk at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.

◼️ "Undivided: Wangechi Mutu + Firelei Báez," 6 p.m. Nov. 2, part of the museum's "Undivided" series, in which contemporary artists interview one another.

Other museum programs this fall:

◼️ The museum will offer "Tours & Trivia" Wednesdays in September, with guided gallery tours at 5:15 p.m. and trivia games starting at 6.

◼️ Curator Conversations, noon Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 10 and Dec. 19 and 6 p.m. Sept. 19 and Nov. 21, include in-depth looks at Modernism, American ceramics and site-specific installations.

◼️ Art for Two, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 27, one-night classes for two adults from which each takes home a finished piece. Cost for two, $144, $120 for members, includes class materials and refreshments.

◼️ "Fridays on the Lawn: Live Music Edition," 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 20 and 27. The Funkanites (Oct. 13), the Rodney Block Collective (Oct. 20) and Bonnie Montgomery (Oct. 27) perform on the Event Lawn. Free.

◼️ "Sparking Dialogue Through Drama," 2 p.m. Sept. 9, "using the performing arts to start family conversations about socially relevant topics," according to a news release, starting with a reading of Candrice Jones' 10-minute play "Cynthia's Place" followed by a discussion with a panel of artists and experts. Free; registration required.

FILM

Real 'Bastards'

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 East Ninth St., Little Rock, screens the documentary "The Real Inglorious Bastards," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, as part of its "Movies at MacArthur" series. The film documents the successful World War II undercover mission dubbed Operation Greenup, in which two young Jewish refugees and one Wehrmacht officer parachuted one perilous winter night into the Austrian Alps. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

ETC.

Incarceration topic

Writer, cultural theorist, curator and art critic Nicole R. Fleetwood, recipient of a 2021 MacArthur Foundations "genius" fellowship, will discuss her book "Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration," 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. It's part of the Central Arkansas Library System Speaker Series. Moderator Matthew Fields is an artist and assistant professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. A book signing will follow. Admission is free; registration is required via CALS.org.

The book explores the effects of incarceration on contemporary visual art and highlights artists who have been incarcerated alongside artists whose art examines U.S. institutions and systems of confinement. It won the National Book Critics Award in Criticism, the John Hope Franklin Publication Prize of the American Studies Association and the Susanne M. Glasscock Humanities Book Prize for Interdisciplinary Scholarship.

MOPAR car show

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge hosts the highly anticipated, second annual Turpentine Creek MOPAR Classic car show, Friday-Saturday. Friday Night Lights, an array of light kits at the Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs, kicks things off, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Lighting includes underglow, underhood, interior, trunk. Sponsor is Fasty's Garage.

The main event is Saturday at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Lane, just south of Eureka Springs, with the car show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., showcasing classic and modern MOPAR cars, trucks, SUVs and Jeeps. Sponsor is Lewis Automotive Group.

Regular admission rates to the refuge will apply: $32; $20 teens (13-19); $15 children 4-12, senior citizens 65-plus and military/veterans; free for children 3 and younger. A portion of the proceeds goes directly toward the welfare and care of the animals at the refuge. Call (501) 590-0003 or visit tcmoparclassic.com.

Colin Sphar (pictured) plays Tony Wendice with Almanya Narula as Maxine in "Dial M for Murder" at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wesley Hitt)



Franz Weber (from left), Hans Wijnberg, and Fred Mayer, two young Jewish refugees and a Wehrmacht officer, parachuted one perilous winter night into the Austrian Alps on a successful World War II undercover mission dubbed Operation Greenup. Their story is detailed in the documentary "The Real Inglorious Bastards," screening Aug. 15 at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Archives)



Writer, cultural theorist, curator and art critic Nicole R. Fleetwood discusses her book "Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration" Thursday at the Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Naima Green)



Chakaia Booker (pictured), along with Raven Halfmoon, Wangechi Mutu and Baez Firelei, will give talks and take part in workshops this fall at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Daniel Wong)



Raven Halfmoon (pictured), along with Chakaia Booker, Wangechi Mutu and Baez Firelei, will give talks and take part in workshops this fall at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Wangechi Mutu (pictured), along with Chakaia Booker, Raven Halfmoon, and Baez Firelei, will give talks and take part in workshops this fall at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Baez Firelei (pictured), along with Wangechi Mutu, Chakaia Booker and Raven Halfmoon, will give talks and take part in workshops this fall at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Sunny Leerasanthanah)







