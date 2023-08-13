Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Spotlight

Spotlight: Ozark Adaptive Sports Association seeks volunteers for adaptive mountain biking conference

by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Last years adaptive mountain bike conference drew 10 participants. This year its quadrupled with at least 40 riders planned to attend. The unique event is the only one in the region made for adaptive mountain biking enthusiasts. (Photo by Patty V Photography)

This fall, roughly 50 adaptive mountain bike riders will barrel down Bentonville's trails at 37 North and Coler Mountain Bike Preserve as a...

Print Headline: Adaptive mountain bike enthusiasts set to converge on Northwest Arkansas

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT