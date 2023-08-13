Spotlight: Ozark Adaptive Sports Association seeks volunteers for adaptive mountain biking conference

This fall, roughly 50 adaptive mountain bike riders will barrel down Bentonville's trails at 37 North and Coler Mountain Bike Preserve as a...
Spotlight: Ozark Adaptive Sports Association seeks volunteers for adaptive mountain biking conferenceby April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Last years adaptive mountain bike conference drew 10 participants. This year its quadrupled with at least 40 riders planned to attend. The unique event is the only one in the region made for adaptive mountain biking enthusiasts. (Photo by Patty V Photography)
Print Headline: Adaptive mountain bike enthusiasts set to converge on Northwest Arkansas
