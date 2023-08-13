State asks federal judge to dismiss lawsuit challenging ban of some hemp products

The state attorney general's office filed a motion last week asking U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson to dismiss a lawsuit against the state contesting the ban of products containing delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10 tetrahydocannabinol (THC) that are derived from hemp legalized by Congress under the 2018 farm bill.

Passage of the 2018 farm bill cleared the way for an expansion of industrial products derived from the plant including rope, paper and clothing but also created a loophole -- whether intended or not -- that opened the door for production and marketing of delta-8 THC and other isomers extracted from cannabidiol (CBD), which contains only small amounts of THC.

A group of hemp product marketers in Arkansas, Colorado and Texas filed suit in federal court in Arkansas July 31 challenging Act 629 of 2023, which outlawed the sale of products containing THC derived from hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC.

The plaintiffs include a manufacturer, a wholesaler, a distributor and a retailer of hemp-derived products who would be affected by the loss of Arkansas as a market under the new law, which went into effect Aug. 1.

Act 629, passed in the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly, bans the production and sale of products containing delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10 THC inside the state of Arkansas. Such products have been legal federally since 2018 under provisions contained in the 2018 farm bill that removed hemp containing less than 0.3% dry weight delta-9 THC as a controlled substance. According to federal law, hemp containing more than 0.3% dry weight delta-9 is classified as marijuana and is still prohibited federally, despite 38 states -- including Arkansas --having legalized marijuana for medical use and 23 states giving the OK for recreational use.

The law also amends the definition of "industrial hemp" under the Arkansas Industrial Hemp Production Act by limiting the delta-9 THC concentration in hemp to 0.3% of the CBD concentration, as opposed to a maximum of 0.3% delta-9 THC in the hemp itself as defined in the 2018 farm bill.

Lawmakers, anticipating the possibility of a lawsuit, included in the bill a trigger clause that would put in place regulations for delta-8 products if a court were to issue an injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the law. In that case, delta-8 would remain legal but would be subject to a number of stringent regulations including a requirement for retailers to obtain a $5,000 license to sell delta-8 products.

Named in the lawsuit are the state of Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Attorney General Tim Griffin, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the state Plant Board and the prosecuting attorneys of the state's 28 judicial circuits.

Since hemp contains only trace amounts of delta-8, some in the cannabis industry have recently begun to synthesize the compound out of the plant and put it into products such as gummies, vape pens and oils, and have marketed the products to stores that specialize in selling CBD products, a compound found in cannabis that does not create a high. Some use delta-8 for recreational use, while others use it as a milder alternative to medical marijuana.

Proponents of the Arkansas legislation say it is meant to keep such products away from children, but the law itself bans those products for everyone, even though some adults use delta-8 as a less potent alternative to marijuana.

The state's motion, prepared by Senior Assistant Attorney General Jordan Broyles, contends that the plaintiffs in the case -- Bio Gen LLC of Fayetteville; Drippers Vape Shop LLC of Greenbrier; The Cigarette Store LLC of Colorado doing business as Smoker Friendly; and Sky Marketing Corp. of Texas doing business as Hometown Hero -- lack standing to sue and that the governor, attorney general and the state agencies named as defendants are entitled to qualified immunity. The motion also says the plaintiffs' claims "fail on the merits," when subjected to a "clean reading" of the 2018 farm bill.

Further, the motion said, the complaint failed to meet the burden of proving that the plaintiffs are entitled "to such extraordinary relief" as a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to block the law's enforcement while the lawsuit proceeds.

The defendants contend that natural concentrations of delta-8 THC -- a THC isomer that is estimated to be about 50% to 75% as potent as delta-9 THC -- found in hemp are too low to produce the intoxicating effects commonly associated with marijuana but that producers of delta-8 products use solvents, acid and heat to convert non-intoxicating CBD that is abundant in commercial hemp to THC isomers.

One of the plaintiff attorneys, Abtin Mehdizadegan of Little Rock, said the law violates both the Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution because it fails to clearly spell out what the law is.

"What is synthetic?" he asked. "It's undefined. In chemistry speak, that means something that does not occur organically. Every aspect of the products at issue here occur organically."

Mehdizadegan likened the process of extracting delta-8 and other THC isomers to that of baking a cake.

"When you bake a cake you convert all of these materials into a cake," he said. "That's a synthetic process, a process occurring when heat is applied, which is what happens here, the substances here are refined and might be exposed to water and other solvents and heated. It's not all that complicated."

But, according to the state's motion, Terrance Boos, chief of the DEA's Drug & Chemical Evaluation Section, in a letter to Arkansas Department of Agriculture Chief Counsel Wade Hodge, wrote, "Arriving at delta-8 THC by a chemical reaction starting from CBD makes the delta-8 THC synthetic and therefore, not exempted by the [2018 farm bill]." In Boos' letter, the response said, he went on to say that, "Any quantity of delta-8 THC obtained by chemical means is a controlled substance."

"That's one administrative letter, not the controlling law," Mehdizadegan said. "It's something that doesn't have a lot of precedential weight to it."

Another feature of the law, Mehdizadegan said, is that as of Aug. 1, when the law went into full effect, it created a legal quagmire for farmers, business owners and consumers alike.

"It turned people into criminals overnight," he said, "despite the fact there's been no change in federal law."

Griffin said his office, "will continue to vigorously defend the law."

"I strongly support Act 629 because it will protect Arkansans from easily available, harmful and unregulated THC products," Griffin said in a text message Friday.

Wilson has ordered the plaintiffs to respond to the defendant's motion to dismiss by 5 p.m. Tuesday.