Texas League: RockHounds 15, Travelers 8

RockHounds 15, Travelers 8

The Arkansas Travelers' bullpen allowed 13 runs in two innings in a loss to the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

As Arkansas starter Jimmy Joyce held Midland to one run in the first four innings, the Travelers' offense scored four runs, highlighted by home runs by Isiah Gilliam and Robert Perez Jr., to take a 4-1 lead.

The Travelers added a run in the fifth inning on an Alberto Rodriguez single before the RockHounds made the score 6-2 on a William Simoneit single in the sixth inning.

In the seventh and eighth innings combined, Arkansas relievers Travis Kuhn (5-2) and Jorge Benitez allowed a combined 12 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and three walks.

Gilliam led Arkansas with three hits and two RBI. Spencer Packard, Jonatan Clase and Rodriguez each had two hits.