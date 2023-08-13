The band played on

As a large audience of Art Porter Music Education supporters waited for Norman Brown to take the stage Aug. 5 in the Robinson Center's William Grant Still ballroom in Little Rock, mistress of ceremonies Pamela Smith appeared instead with some bad news.

The Grammy-winning jazz guitarist had experienced a "medical emergency" that necessitated a trip to the hospital, and would be unable to perform, she announced. Brown was the headliner who was to wrap up the 13th edition of "A Work of Art," a weeklong fundraising celebration hosted by APME -- a nonprofit that honors the legacies of the late jazz pianist Art Porter Sr. and jazz saxophonist Art Porter Jr. by nurturing young musical talent. (That "A Work of Art" has amassed some loyal supporters was evident by the cries of "No!" when Smith, after making the announcement about Brown, mentioned the availability of refunds for the concert.)

In Brown's absence his band performed, delivering a short but sweet program that included the songs "That's the Way Love Goes," "Let's Get Away," "Summertime," "I Can't Help It," "Superstitious" (with some extra funk mixed in) and "Champagne Life."

Earlier in the evening APME President Sterling Ingram presented a scholarship to Joi Porter (no relation), a young guitarist who graduated with honors this year from Maumelle High School and is on her way to Berklee College of Music in Boston. Porter then displayed her considerable talent during a performance of the APME All Stars, which included past scholarship winners.

Also part of "A Work of Art" were an Aug. 2 concert featuring keyboardist Ronnie McBride at the Ron Robinson Theater; an Aug. 3 concert by violinist Chelsey Green at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre; and an Aug. 4 free jam session by the Porter Players at the AC Hotel by Marriott.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams