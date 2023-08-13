There’s still time to submit items for consideration for Bentonville 150th anniversary time capsule

BENTONVILLE -- The item submission deadline for Bentonville's 150th anniversary time capsule has been extended to Aug. 31, a city official said.

The public can submit items online at bentonville150.com/registration.

City staff will contact individuals whose items are selected, said Baylea Birchfield with the Planning Department's Neighborhoods Team.

As of late June, some submitted items include 23 U.S. coins printed this year, a congressional record from U.S. Sen. John Boozman celebrating the anniversary, a 150-year commemorative library card, a library expansion groundbreaking ceremony program, a copy of the 2023 National Library Week proclamation and information and a picture of the Police Department's emergency communications center, Birchfield said.

The deadline was extended to allow for additional submissions, she said.

The 18-by-18-by-9-inch capsule will be closed Sept. 28 and opened in 50 years.