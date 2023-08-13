Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

There’s still time to submit items for consideration for Bentonville 150th anniversary time capsule

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.
(File Photo/NWA Democrat Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- The item submission deadline for Bentonville's 150th anniversary time capsule has been extended to Aug. 31, a city official said.

The public can submit items online at bentonville150.com/registration.

City staff will contact individuals whose items are selected, said Baylea Birchfield with the Planning Department's Neighborhoods Team.

As of late June, some submitted items include 23 U.S. coins printed this year, a congressional record from U.S. Sen. John Boozman celebrating the anniversary, a 150-year commemorative library card, a library expansion groundbreaking ceremony program, a copy of the 2023 National Library Week proclamation and information and a picture of the Police Department's emergency communications center, Birchfield said.

The deadline was extended to allow for additional submissions, she said.

The 18-by-18-by-9-inch capsule will be closed Sept. 28 and opened in 50 years.

Print Headline: Submission deadline for time capsule moved to Aug. 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT