Tone setter: Razorbacks quarterback Singleton stands out in deep position group

FAYETTEVILLE — The first varsity action for Malachi Singleton set the tone for the dual threat quarterback’s prep career at North Cobb (Ga.) High School.

When the 14-year-old had to replace an injured three-year starter early in a game at Hillgrove High, he seized his chance.

“Malachi came in and had five touchdowns that night, so the rest is history,” North Cobb Coach Shane Queen said. “He started the rest of his career.”

Singleton led his school to consecutive regional championships from 2020-22 while growing into his 6-1, 228-pound frame. He earned his way into an Elite 11 camp invitation and pulled down the No. 5 ranking among dual threat quarterbacks in the country by Rivals.com.

Singleton, 19, enrolled early at Arkansas and saw the benefit of going through the 15 practices and critical meeting time during spring ball under new coordinator Dan Enos.

“I think Coach Enos did a great job preparing us through meetings and stuff like that and on the field just with his offense, making reads, and I know personally I’ve gotten way better throughout the spring with the offense and making my reads and going to the right person with the ball,” Singleton said.

Singleton went 4 for 4 for 61 yards in the Red-White spring showcase and his numbers should have been better than that. He threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kalil Girault during red zone work and had a 51-yard score to his prep teammate Sam Mbake apparently negated due to a “touch” sack.

“Coach Enos’ offense is more like pro style, kind of NFL based,” said Singleton, whose RPO numbers at North Cobb featured 2,348 passing yards and 24 touchdowns on 75% completions and 1,037 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 160 carries during his junior year alone.

“But it’s still the spread and RPO. I think I get a little bit of everything from Coach Enos’ offense and I think that makes it better because I get to show and KJ [Jefferson] and the other quarterbacks get to show their real quarterback skills and that’s huge.”

Singleton suffered a rare foot injury called a Jones fracture during his senior year in high school that knocked him out for the rest of the season and sidelined him for about three weeks after he enrolled at Arkansas in January. Since then, he has absorbed the offense through Jefferson and fellow reserves Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin.

Coach Sam Pittman said late in spring he thinks the quarterback position is deeper than it was last season behind the third-year starter Jefferson.

“I really love our quarterback room,” Singleton said. “I think we have one of the best in the country and really it’s all positive vibes when we go in there with Coach Enos. He laughs and talks and things like that. All of the older guys, with Jacolby, Cade, KJ, have all been helping me with this process, coming into college. I really appreciate all of them.”

Queen said Singleton’s leadership skills and unrelenting preparation gave him the “it” factor in high school.

“Malachi just had it,” Queen said. “All the intangibles were there. He was a great leader. He worked at his craft. He was the first one on the field and the last one off.

“He was a very good teammate. He always took care of his teammates. He was very coachable and he had all the skills to be a great quarterback. He could throw it, he could run it and he’s the epitome of a true dual-threat quarterback.

“He did whatever we asked him and he took what the defense gave him. If they took away the run he could throw it all over the field. If they tried to take away his throwing the ball down the field he could run it for days. He was a headache for every defensive coach in the state of Georgia.”

Singleton said Jefferson and the other quarterbacks have been supportive in his months on campus.

“He’s really been nothing but good to me, always trying to help me out, always trying to make sure I’m doing the right thing, so when it’s my turn to take over I’m the best I can be,” he said. “I really appreciate everything he’s done for me so far.”

Singleton, recruited heavily by Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith, a Georgia native, and then-UA offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, said the Hogs’ increased presence in Georgia should pay dividends.

“We’ve been trying to get a whole lot of Georgia boys,” Singleton said. “ I just think that Georgie football is different and it’s a whole lot of athletes from the area. I just think the more guys we can get here the better we’ll be.”

The Razorbacks currently have 12 Georgia prep products on their roster, including projected starters in linebackers Chris Paul and Antonio Grier, defensive tackle Cam Ball and safety Jayden Johnson, as well as skill players Fortin, Rashod Dubinion, Ty Washington, Mbake and Singleton.

Singleton said he had a technical point of focus during the summer.

“Really just getting my back hip through when I throw, trying to create more velocity with my throws,” he said.

Queen said it was difficult to pinpoint one moment from Singleton’s prep career that showed he would be a major Division I prospect.

“I mean every game was a highlight reel,” Queen said. “He’s the type kid, even in high school, if we had played the Georgia Bulldogs when he was in the 11th grade, he’s the one kid that says, ‘Coach, we’ve got this. We can beat these guys.’ That’s the way he approached every game.

“No game was too big for him. But he wasn’t too big for the game either. He respected the game. He always worked, never got complacent. He gave us a chance every time he touched the ball to go score and that’s what made him so special.”

Singleton got reps behind the veterans Jefferson, Criswell and Fortin in spring, meaning this could be a redshirt season for him.

“I think it’s something you’ve got to be mentally prepared for, but I think any of us are ready to go in at any time,” he said. “I’m going to support whoever’s in the game at the time and try to be the best teammate I can be at any time.”

Queen talked about what he knows of Singleton’s mentality as an early apprentice in college.

“He knows the process,” he said. “He’s the type kid that’s going to compete and I guarantee you if you asked him he’d think he’s better than those in front of him.

“He’s just got the mentality and you’ve got to have that mentality as a quarterback. At the same time he understands there’s a process. There’s a lot of great football players in the SEC. What I don’t want our kids to do is jumping in the portal and leaving. Fight it out. You know, you made a commitment. Go win the thing when it’s your time and that’s what he did here. That’s what I expect him to do when his time comes there.”

Singleton credits Pittman and the people of Arkansas for welcoming him.

“They just made it feel like home for me,” he said. “Also the players on the team. Each visit I just kept coming back and they made it feel like home, made it feel like I was already a part of the team.”