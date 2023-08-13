Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TV news shows

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:59 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer of the Georgia secretary of state’s office. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’“Face the Nation” — Reps. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Robert Pape, professor of political science at the University of Chicago. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Adam Smith, D-Wash. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT