UA super fan’s story nominated for local Emmy





The most well known University of Arkansas Razorback fan Canaan Sandy's life story, produced by Arkansas PBS, has been nominated for a Mid-America Emmy.

The 8 minute and 33 second feature "One and only Canaan Sandy" began with Sandy attending the Malvern versus Ashdown football game on Oct. 7 of last year. Sandy was there to support then-Ashdown tight end and Arkansas commitment Shamar Easter, who's a freshman for the Hogs this season.

Sandy and his mother, Ginger, have been traveling the state and region attending games involving Razorback recruits since 2014. The duo has traveled more than 137,000 miles in the last four and half years.

Arkansas PBS senior producer Corey Womack described Mid-America Emmys.

"When most people think of the Emmys they're thinking of the prime time Emmys," Womack said. "That's a national organization. Our Emmys are the same organization but this is for all the countless smaller stations across the country that are doing newscasts, sports coverage. We're up against folks like THV in Little Rock and KARK."

The Mid-America Emmy represents Arkansas and parts of three other states.

"It's like Arkansas, most of Missouri, some of Illinois and some of north Louisiana," Womack said. "The Little Rock stations and us find ourselves up against folks in Kansas City and St Louis."

This is the second Emmy nominated about a Sandy feature. Fox 16's story "Super Fan Celebrated Statewide" also received a Mid-American Emmy nomination in 2021.

Sandy, who was born with Down's Syndrome, a hole in his heart, intestinal blockage and deaf, was inducted into the 2013 ESPN Hall of Fame along with Georgia's Pierce "The Joker" Wallace and the Sacramento Kings' Barbara "The Sign Lady" Rust.

The Hall of Famers have their names engraved above stadium chairs on the lawn at ESPN. The sports network created the honor in 2012 to highlight fans with compelling stories and extreme loyalty and dedication to the teams they love.

Sandy and his mother have mapped out travel plans for this fall with games each week until Nov. 4. They then will look to attend playoff games of Razorback prospects.

They kickoff the season this week with plans to watch Arkansas sophomore quarterback target Kane Archer and Greenwood take on Fayetteville in a scrimmage on Tuesday.

"He's a statewide celebrity," Womack said. "Everybody in Arkansas knows who Canaan is and of course he gets covered every sports season because we always go to Canaan for his predictions on the Razorbacks but no one has not really told Canaan's life story. It's a pretty inspiring story."

Womack, a Cave City native, pitched Sandy's story to PBS management who quickly realized the inspirational impact of Sandy.

"They saw those interviews come in and people talking about Canaan and it kind of spread through our building like wild fire," Womack said. "Kind of like Canaan fever and then we put it up on Facebook and it got like a 150,000 views. Extremely successful. It was shared by ESPN.

"Since he's become a building celebrity, he's been back for some pledge breaks. He and his mom have done some acting in a new series that we're going to do. He's definitely become one of our best buddies through all of this."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Canaan Sandy is shown in this photo.





