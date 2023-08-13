The nation in brief Utah monuments challenge dismissed

Utah monuments challenge dismissed

A judge has dismissed Utah's lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's restoration of two sprawling national monuments that were downsized by former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer on Friday said Biden acted within his authority when he issued proclamations restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in 2021. The monuments are on land sacred to many American Indians.

Nuffer said Biden could issue such proclamations creating monuments "as he sees fit" and those actions were not reviewable by the court.

The part of southeastern Utah where the two monuments are located has been at the center of some of the country's most heated land management debates.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the state would begin working on an appeal immediately. The Republican predicted that the issue would ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Bill Clinton designated Grand Staircase a national monument in 1996 and President Barack Obama designated Bears Ears in 2016. Trump moved to shrink both in 2017, urged on by Utah Republicans who had long chafed over restrictions on how monuments can be used.

Trump's decision opened up parts of the monuments for mining, drilling and other development, though low demand and high production costs led to minimal interest from energy companies.

When Biden restored the lands in 2021, he called Bears Ears "a place of reverence and a sacred homeland to hundreds of generations of native peoples." A coalition of tribes, including the Hopi, Ute Indian, Ute Mountain Ute, Zuni tribes and Navajo Nation, fought to restore the monuments.

Legal chief leaving Fox News parent

NEW YORK -- Fox Corp. says its chief legal officer who oversaw the $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations is leaving the company.

Viet Dinh, Fox's chief legal and policy officer, will step down effective Dec. 31, the New York-based company said Friday. He will remain a special adviser to Fox, it said.

The company did not say why Dinh was leaving.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp., agreed to settle the case brought by the voting machine producer in April after weeks of pretrial disclosures that revealed the network had aired fraud claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election that many within the company believed to be untrue.

Internal records showed Fox aired the claims in part to win back viewers who were fleeing the network after it correctly called hotly contested Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night. One Fox Corp. vice president called the claims "MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS."

In a deposition, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that he believed the election was fair and had not been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Freed Texas killer indicted in 2 slayings

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas man who was convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl in the 1980s and then run out of several towns after his early release from prison has been indicted on two new murder charges, including one that could carry the death penalty, prosecutors announced.

Raul Meza Jr., 62, was arrested on murder charges in the deaths of his roommate in May and a woman in 2019. Austin police said they were also looking at as many as 10 cold cases going back to 1996 that could be connected to Meza.

The indictments handed up by a Travis County grand jury last week include a count of capital murder in the death of Gloria Lofton, 65, who was found in her home. The grand jury also indicted Meza on a murder count in the death of Jesse Fraga, 80.

Meza has remained in jail in lieu of $1 million bond since May.

According to court records, he called the Austin police and confessed to one of the killings when a detective answered the phone.

"My name is Raul Meza," the caller said, according to an affidavit. "I think you are looking for me."

Decades ago, Meza caused an uproar in Texas towns where he tried settling down after serving about a third of a 30-year sentence in the rape and killing of 8-year-old Kendra Page. He was paroled in 1993 with credit for time served and good behavior.

After picketers drove him out of six cities, Meza pleaded to the public: "In my heart, I know that I will not willfully bring harm to anyone," he said, describing himself as a born-again Christian and no threat to society.

Woman slain in Florida Home Depot store

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man opened fire in a Home Depot store in the Florida panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said.

Deputies and police officers found the woman fatally shot. Two other people suffered minor injuries, the Escambia County sheriff's office said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. The shooter and the victim knew each other, according to the sheriff's office. "This shooting wasn't random," it said.

A spokeswoman for the company said the victim was a third-party contractor.



