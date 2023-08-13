Arkansas Children's Northwest champions channeled their inner James Bond 007/Bond girl personae as they joined the hospital at the Casino Royale Gala of...
Walker Foundation wows with $25m giftGift to support expansion, endowment by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Mandy Macke, executive director of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc. (center), is joined by Chelsea Hermez (from left), Casey Hamaker, Anne Jackson and Tareneh Manning at the 15th annual Gala of Hope on Aug. 4 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Macke announced a $25 million gift from the Walker Foundation to Arkansas Children's Northwest at the Casino Royale-themed fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)
Print Headline: Walker Foundation wows with $25m gift
