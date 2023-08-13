Wind Surge scores six with two outs in the fifth, beat Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Wichita used a pair of big innings to cruise to a 13-3 win over Northwest Arkansas on Saturday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

The Wind Surge jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, then added six in the fifth -- all with two outs -- to pull away.

Wichita banged out 14 hits as six different Wind Surge players had two or more. Jake Rucker led the hit parade, going 3 for 4 with three runs batted in and a run scored.

Naturals pitcher Noah Murdock, who was activated from the injured list earlier Saturday, gave up four earned runs. The 6-8 right-hander got only two outs and left with the bases loaded and two outs.

Left-hander T.J. Sikkema walked back-to-back hitters with the bases loaded, left over from Murdock's start, to force in two runs and give Wichita a four-run lead. Shortstop Ernie Yake lined out to first baseman Dillan Shrum to finally end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas pushed across a run in the bottom of the first. Tyler Tolbert singled and Diego Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice groundout. Peyton Wilson laid down a sacrifice bunt and Wichita starting pitcher Jaylen Nowlin threw the ball down the right-field line for an error to put runners at second and third. Jorge Bonifacio followed with an RBI groundout.

The Wind Surge, the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, added a run in the second as Yoyner Fajardo doubled, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Patrick Winkel's sacrifice fly for a 5-1 lead.

The Naturals came back with two in the second. Catcher Tyler Cropley hit a solo home run. Javier Vaz then singled and Tyler Tolbert, who finished 2 for 3, laid down a bunt. Nowlin fielded the bunt, but threw it past the first baseman and Cropley scored to pull Northwest Arkansas within 5-3.

Wichita then broke it open with six runs in the top of the fifth to take a 11-3 lead. Rucker had a two-run triple in the inning to start a string of five consecutive Wichita hits.

Murdock (3-1) allowed four runs on four hits in just 2/3 of an inning. Nowlin (1-0) picked up the win. He allowed three runs (one earned) in 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked one. Regi Grace picked up his second save of the season, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings for Wichita.

Infielder Morgan McCullough pitched a scoreless ninth for the Naturals.

In a couple other roster moves, Naturals pitcher Andrew Hoffman was promoted to Class AAA Omaha and left-hander Emilio Marquez was sent to the Naturals from Omaha.