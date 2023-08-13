Woes addressed in HUD report

HOT SPRINGS -- The unsightliness of the grounds this winter at Mountain View Heights, the 365 units the Hot Springs Housing Authority used to manage and own, got the attention of state lawmakers.

They called the office of U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs. His office contacted the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, prompting a HUD official to visit the property in February. The Sentinel-Record recently obtained a copy of HUD's report from the visit more than a month after requesting inspection reports and correspondence between HUD and Knight Development.

Knight Development is the managing partner in the limited partnership that owns what was the city's public housing stock on Highrise Circle, Autumn, Spring and Illinois streets. It's contracted Houston-based Allied Orion to manage the properties, which are now part of HUD's Section 8 program after a more than $20 million renovation was completed in 2019.

According to copies of the property's rent roll, Knight Development receives more than $160,000 a month in Housing Assistance Payments from HUD. Tenant rents, capped at 30% of their adjusted gross income, provide more than $80,000 a month.

"In general, (Allied Orion) appears to lack the necessary resources to adequately manage the properties and units, including pest control, lawn maintenance and trash," the executive summary from the Feb. 14 Housing Quality Standards Inspections Quality Control Review said.

HUD said the report was the only material responsive to the newspaper's Freedom of Information Act request.

"Allied Orion is blaming the ownership entity, Knight Development, for not providing the resources necessary to take care of the numerous units it is responsible for," the report said. "Specifically, maintenance calls and work orders that are being requested by residents are taking days or weeks to be fulfilled.

"This is evident most notably with the HVAC units that are installed in all units. These units appear to be increasingly susceptible to failure, with potentially fatal results, as a resident on the eighth floor of Mountain View Towers had a unit that failed to cool her unit in the middle of summer."

HUD inspected nine apartments, including one on Illinois Street where the grounds weren't being maintained.

"It is clear that no trash and refuse pickup is taking place other than what is done by the city of Hot Springs," the report said. "Trash is evident in numerous yards and especially around trash receptacles, to include furniture and mattresses. No trash pickup is being done by management or by residents."

The report noted stairways, balconies and walkways littered with trash at the senior citizens tower on Highrise Circle. The building had "numerous instances of cracks in stucco and a general appearance of disrepair all throughout. One of the glass doors in the entrance is gone, replaced by a wooded board."

The management office was vacant the day HUD visited. The lack of a management presence has led many tenants to direct their complaints to their representatives in the state Legislature and Congress, the report said.

"I interviewed a number of residents, some of which said their stay at Mountain View was satisfactory with no complaints, while others echoed the need for more maintenance people who can respond to work order requests quicker, which has seemed to be a common theme from all of the complaints that I have taken from residents who call me from this property," the report said.

The report said the volume of work orders and maintenance requests was too much for the two-person maintenance team.

"The current maintenance crew has shown the ability to get units prepared to lease, and by these photos, it can be seen that some of them are exemplary," the report said. "However, for whatever reason, management is not keeping up on inspections and routine maintenance, most notably in trash removal and resident complaints."

Knight Development didn't respond to questions about the lack of management and maintenance personnel, unfilled work orders and the unkempt condition of the grounds, choosing instead to issue the following statement:

"While we acknowledge that there were deficiencies at the time of the February HQS report, Allied Orion Group is now fully staffed and performing at a higher level of responsiveness," the company said Thursday. "They are diligently remedying the areas of concern and working with Lennox to resolve warranty claims for the ailing [packaged terminal air conditioning] units as issues arise."

Knight Development told the newspaper in February that low occupancy rates had limited its working capital, blaming the Housing Authority for not maintaining a list of prospective tenants that can move into vacant units and provide the cash flow to properly manage the properties.

The Housing Authority is a member of the Mountain View Heights limited partnership and holds the partnership's mortgage on the units. The partnership's leasehold interest on the more than 30 acres comprising what used to be the city's public housing stock secures the mortgage.

Ownership of the units was transferred to the partnership to enable the debt and equity financing for the renovation. Investors who bought Low Income Housing Tax Credits Knight Development received from the state's Development Finance Authority provided equity and are also members of the limited partnership.

The complex arrangement is part of HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration program. The program was started in 2012 to address more than $25 billion in deferred maintenance in public housing.

Knight Development said in February that the Housing Authority had done a better job of lining up prospective tenants since Nadine Jarmon was hired as executive director. Addressing the issues at Mountain View Heights was the prime directive she received from The Housing Authority board of commissioners when it hired her last fall.

"They pointed at us and said, 'We've got units, but we don't have people.'" Jarmon said, referring to Knight Development. "We've totally flipped that around. Now they have more than enough people in the pipeline."